The Draugr Fang is the best bow currently available in Valheim. It is a really powerful weapon that is extremely useful when fighting mob enemies and certain bosses. You need several different materials in order to craft the bow and also need to meet certain requirements as well.

In this guide, we will explain how to get the Draugr Fang Bow in Valheim.

How to Get the Draugr Fang Bow in Valheim

In order to learn and craft the Draugr Fang bow, you need to level up your Forge to at least Level 2. You also need to collect the following materials to craft the bow.

Silver x20

Ancient Bark x10

Deer Hide x2

Guck x10

Silver can be mined in the Mountain Biome. Silver is first mineable in Mountains Biome after you defeat the Bonemass boss.

For deer hide, you will need to hunt deer.

Deer are found in the wild, and you will have to hunt them in order to get the required deer hide for the Draugr Bow.

For Ancient Bark, you will need to chop down trees in Swamp Biome. Guck can also be found on trees in Swamp Biome, so you will be able to collect two of the required materials from one location.

You will need a way to collect the Gucks from the tree, however, as they are far up on the trees.

In order to upgrade your Forge to level 2 (if you don’t have one already), you will need the following structures.

Forge Cooler: Fine Wood 25x and Copper 10x.

Anvils: Wood 5x and Bronze 2x.

After you have completed all the above steps, simply head to your Forge and craft the Draugr Fang Bow. You will now be the owner of the game’s most strong bow.