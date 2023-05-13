Valheim Resources Locations Guide

Valheim is a survival game, and all survival games require players to farm various resources to build items that they need to survive in a secluded location. This guide will help you locate all the basic resources in the world of Valheim.

Valheim Resources Locations

Resources in Valheim can be divided into 4 different categories:

  • Metals: Different types of Metals and ores
  • Wood: Types of wood from different trees
  • Food Items: All consumable resources that provide health and stamina
  • Miscellaneous: Resources that don’t fall into a particular category

Below we’ve listed all resources according to their respective categories and mentioned their locations so that you can easily find what you’re looking for.

Metals

Tin Ore Can be mined from tin deposits in Meadows and the Black Forest
Tin Made by refining tin ore in Smelter
Copper Ore Can be mined from copper veins in the Black Forest
Copper Made by refining copper ore in Smelter
Iron Ore Can be mined from the iron veins in the Mountains or picked up in the Swamp (Bog Iron)
Iron Made by refining iron ore in Smelter, and can be found in chests in the world
Silver Ore Can be mined from silver veins in the Mountains
Silver Made by refining silver ore in Smelter
Black Metal Scrap Can be taken by killing Fuling
Black Metal Made by refining black metal scraps in Blast Furnace

Wood

Ancient Bark Can be harvested from the Ancient trees in the Swamp
Core Wood Can be harvested from the Pines in the Black Forest area
Fine Wood Can be harvested from Birchs
Wood Can be harvested from Trees, or branches can be picked throughout the map

Food Items

Cooked Meat Can be made by using Raw Meat on any Cooking Station
Mushroom Can be found growing around areas in Meadows and the Black Forest
Neck Tail Can be obtained by killing Neck
Raw Meat Can be obtained by hunting Deers and Boars

Miscellaneous

Chiten Can be mined from the barnacles on the back of a large sea turtle in the ocean
Coal Can be obtained by using wood in a charcoal kiln or by letting raw meat burning on a cooking station
Dandelion Can be harvested from the shore in Green Forest
Deer Hide Can be obtained by hunting Deer
Feather Can be obtained from Crows and Gulls
Flint Can be found near the shore in Green Forest
Greydwarf Eye Can be obtained by killing Greydwarfs
Leather Scraps Can be obtained by hunting Boars
Neck Trophy Can be obtained by killing Necks
Resin Can be harvested from trees and from Greydwarf Drops
Stone Can be obtained from stones picked from the grounds and mined from bigger boulders
Surtling Core Can be obtained by killing Surtlings and in random chests
Troll Hides Can be obtained by killing Trolls and in random chests

