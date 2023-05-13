Valheim Resources Locations Guide

Valheim is a survival game, and all survival games require players to farm various resources to build items that they need to survive in a secluded location. This guide will help you locate all the basic resources in the world of Valheim.
Valheim Resources Locations
Resources in Valheim can be divided into 4 different categories:
- Metals: Different types of Metals and ores
- Wood: Types of wood from different trees
- Food Items: All consumable resources that provide health and stamina
- Miscellaneous: Resources that don’t fall into a particular category
Below we’ve listed all resources according to their respective categories and mentioned their locations so that you can easily find what you’re looking for.
Metals
|Tin Ore
|Can be mined from tin deposits in Meadows and the Black Forest
|Tin
|Made by refining tin ore in Smelter
|Copper Ore
|Can be mined from copper veins in the Black Forest
|Copper
|Made by refining copper ore in Smelter
|Iron Ore
|Can be mined from the iron veins in the Mountains or picked up in the Swamp (Bog Iron)
|Iron
|Made by refining iron ore in Smelter, and can be found in chests in the world
|Silver Ore
|Can be mined from silver veins in the Mountains
|Silver
|Made by refining silver ore in Smelter
|Black Metal Scrap
|Can be taken by killing Fuling
|Black Metal
|Made by refining black metal scraps in Blast Furnace
Wood
|Ancient Bark
|Can be harvested from the Ancient trees in the Swamp
|Core Wood
|Can be harvested from the Pines in the Black Forest area
|Fine Wood
|Can be harvested from Birchs
|Wood
|Can be harvested from Trees, or branches can be picked throughout the map
Food Items
|Cooked Meat
|Can be made by using Raw Meat on any Cooking Station
|Mushroom
|Can be found growing around areas in Meadows and the Black Forest
|Neck Tail
|Can be obtained by killing Neck
|Raw Meat
|Can be obtained by hunting Deers and Boars
Miscellaneous
|Chiten
|Can be mined from the barnacles on the back of a large sea turtle in the ocean
|Coal
|Can be obtained by using wood in a charcoal kiln or by letting raw meat burning on a cooking station
|Dandelion
|Can be harvested from the shore in Green Forest
|Deer Hide
|Can be obtained by hunting Deer
|Feather
|Can be obtained from Crows and Gulls
|Flint
|Can be found near the shore in Green Forest
|Greydwarf Eye
|Can be obtained by killing Greydwarfs
|Leather Scraps
|Can be obtained by hunting Boars
|Neck Trophy
|Can be obtained by killing Necks
|Resin
|Can be harvested from trees and from Greydwarf Drops
|Stone
|Can be obtained from stones picked from the grounds and mined from bigger boulders
|Surtling Core
|Can be obtained by killing Surtlings and in random chests
|Troll Hides
|Can be obtained by killing Trolls and in random chests