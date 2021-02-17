In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Treasures of River Exe Walkthrough, we’ll focus on the River Exe map and tell you everything that you need to know about finding all the gear pieces to complete the Treasures of River Exe side quest.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Treasures of River Exe

Completing the tutorial River Raid in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla unlocks different side quests. In these side quests, you will be tasked with finding legendary gear on different river maps.

After unlocking the other River raids, talk to Vagn to start the Treasure of River Exe river raid.

After that, go to the raid map and select the River Exe. Here you will find different locations you can raid for finding the desired pieces of gear. There are military and non-military locations that you can target for raiding.

Finding 2 pieces of the St George Armor set is the requirement for completing this side quest.

St George Armor Locations

Raiding military locations is your best bet on finding these pieces pretty easily. You can try to find these pieces in Small Camps, Eastern Fortification, Western Fortification, and the Fortress on Exe.

St George’s cape

Locations to find these pieces may be different for each player, but we will tell you about the locations where most of the people found them. You can find the St George’s cape in the Eastern Fortification on the opposite side of the river.

You can raid that area and look for the chest. The locations will be different, but you will definitely found one here. Some people also found it in the Fortress of Exe.

St George’s shield

Some people found it in the Western Fortification. You have to go to the top of the Fortification and open the chest there to get that piece of armor.

You can use Odin’s vision to find it because the location may be different for you. Some people found it inside the small camp at the southeastern end of the map.

Continue to raid the different locations for finding the pieces of the Saint George’s armor and once you have found both pieces, the Treasure of River Exe side quest will be completed. You can also complete other quests like that which Vagn will give you.