Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Weapons Guide

Destiny 2’s Season of the Chosen has added a sizable amount of content to the game, including, but not limited to, lots of brand-new weapons. In this guide, we’ll go over each of the new Season of the Chosen weapons in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen Weapons

Much is being added with the new season, including a new game mode, along with many new weapons and new loot that players can collect. A whooping of 34 new weapons have been added that can be earned in the game.

As far as exotic weapons go, Bungie has confirmed two new weapons:

Ticcu’s Divination: A bow that fires three arrows with each attack. More, each arrow will target independent of each other, allowing players to hit multiple targets at once.

Mystery Tex Mechanica Exotic: Not much is known; it might be a completely new weapon, or a reissue of the First Curse Hand Cannon, or the Zen Meteor Sniper Rifle. Still, we are excited to check it out.

Ticcu’s Divination can be obtained at rank 35 of the season pass for all players and at rank 1 for those who purchase the Season of Chosen Weapon Season Pass. The Tex Mechanica will be added in a questline later on.

Few seasonal activity weapons are also being introduced with the update. Out of the six weapon types, the following four are from the Battleground game:

Sniper: Similar to Alone as a God, the sniper rifle features a long barrel and a large magazine. Maybe a rapid-fire sniper.

Submachine Gun: Most likely to be an adaptive frame kinetic SMG, the gun may be similar to Protostar CSU and the Showrunner SMGs.

Rocket Launcher: A high impact rocket launcher, this is similar to Sins of Past, with a new scope and barrel.

Bow: A new weapon. The damage type and archetype will be revealed with the release of the weapon.

Weapons that can be earned with the season pass are also in the game. These will include:

Linear Fusion Rifle: A new design, and the first one since the Leviathan raids, this rifle can be obtained at rank 30 in the free season pass.

Sidearm: This can be obtained at rank 45 in the free season pass.

Only one ritual weapon will be added to the game in the upcoming update:

Salvager’s Salvo: A breach loaded grenade launcher. Not much is known about the weapon, except that it will have two perks in its main perk column.

Moving towards the Strike loot pool in the Season of Chosen Weapons, they are as follows:

The Third Axiom: Similar to the Jian 7 Rifle, the third axiom is an adaptive frame arc pulse rifle.

Royal Entry: A void rocket launcher with a deep perk pool presenting many possibilities.

Three weapons can be earned as exclusive weapons as Nightfall weapons in the season:

Palindrome: An Adaptive Frame Kinetic Hand Cannon.

Shadow Price: An Adaptive Frame Kinetic Auto Rifle.

The Swarm: An Adaptive Frame Machine Gun. The element type is unknown.

The three weapons mentioned above have adept versions that can drop in Grandmaster Nightfall completions, so this means Nightfalls are receiving six weapons.

Along with Nightfalls, Crucible will also be receiving two new weapons:

An unknown new weapon.

Retrofusion: The weapon was displayed in the Season of Chosen Weapon trailer.

Gambit will also be receiving two new weapons. Guardians should be ready to get their hands on a new hand cannon.

Bottom Dollar: A void hand cannon.

Trinary System: A Solar fusion rifle.

With these, Trials of Osiris loot will include three new weapons that are confirmed:

Pulse Rifle: It appears similar to The Messenger Pulse Rifle from the original Destiny. If they’re related, this might be a High-Impact Frame.

Hand Cannon: Uses a SUROS design, similar to Nature of the Beast. Judging from its recoil in the trailer and Cozmo’s Reddit comment, this will most likely be a 120 RPM Hand Cannon.

Caster Frame Sword: The Solar version of Temptation’s Hook, featuring the same heavy attack and overall appearance.

Same as NIghtfalls weapons, you may get adept variants for obtaining flawless in the trails, but it has not been confirmed yet.

As for the confirmed reprisal gears, we are getting gears from Iron Banner, Dreaming City weapons, and Moon weapons.

From Iron Banner will give you two weapons:

Multimatch CCX: A light frame kinetic SMG.

The Time Worn Spire: A rapid-fire frame kinetic pulse rifle.

From Dreaming City, four weapons are making a return:

Waking Vigil: An adaptive frame Hand Cannon that deals Arc damage. This weapon is great for PvP scenarios.

Sleepless: A high impact frame Rocket Launcher that deals Arc damage.

Vouchsafe: A light frame scout rifle that deals Void damage. It can roll similar perks as Night Watch and Patron of Lost Causes.

Retold Tale: A precision frame Shotgun that deals Void damage. It can roll with Quickdraw and Slideshot.

These weapons can also be obtained as drops from the Shattered Throne Dungeons, where their versions can roll with perks unavailable from other sources.

Same as the Dreaming city, players will be getting four Moon weapons in Seasons of Chosen Weapons:

Blasphemer: A precision frame kinetic shotgun. It can also roll with quickdraw and opening slot.

Heretic: An aggressive frame rocket launcher that deals Arc damage.

Apostle: A rapid-fire frame sniper rifle. Moving Target and quickdraw are included in perks for this weapon.

Premonition: A high impact frame kinetic pulse rifle. Perks include outlaw and kill clip.

Completing encounters in Pits of Heresy Dungeon will drop versions of these weapons that roll perks that cannot be found from other reward sources.