In this Nioh 2 Ninja Skills guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about Ninja skills and using the during combat for your character.

Just like the Onmoyo Magic skills, Ninja Skills in Nioh 2 have their own skills points and skill tree associated with those points. You can expect Jutsu/skills related to enhancing stealth and preparing shuriken, kunai, bombs and Status effect altering items.

To unlock Ninja Skills in Nioh 2, you need to spend Ninja skill points in the Ninja skill tree.

There are several ways in which you can get Ninja skill points. You can get them by using ninja tools during combat, or you could get them by consuming “Ninja’s Locks.”

Skill Type: Jutsu

Name Effects Ninja Skill Point Cost Requirement

Tiger-running I After using this, your top running speed and dash speed is increased. It has a Jutsu Cost of 1-2. 1 Base

Caltrops I This skill helps you to scatter caltrops spikes and cause damage to the one’s stepping on them. It has a Jutsu Cost of 0.8. 1 Shuriken I

Healer This skill increase elixir which can be carried by 1 1 Medicine: Seven-Herb Pills I

Medicine: Power Pill I This skill enhance your attack power temporarily with a Jutsu cost of 2/0. 1 Medicine: Seven-Herb Pills I

Fire: Gunpowder Bomb I This skill gives you an explosive device that detonates with impact and hurt the foes in the radius. 1 Base

Fire: Shrapnel Bomb I This skill gets you Iqa shrapnel bombs, which detonate on impact and throw ceramic shards which causes pretty much damage. 1 Fire: Gunpowder Bomb I

Fire: Enhanced Shrapnel Bomb I Enhanced Shrapnel bomb which detonates on impact and causes severe damage. 1 Cleared Mission ”The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” Fire: Shrapnel Bomb I

Caltrop Ball I With this skill, you can throw a Caltrop ball which detonates on impact and spread Caltrop spikes. 1 Cleared Mission ”The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno” Caltrops I

Healing: Anti-toxin Pill I These skills give you pills which, when taken, neutralize the Poison. 1 Poison: Gallnut Broth I

Levitation This skill gives you temporary immunity to terrain effects. 1 Dashing

Kodama Transformation I This skill gets you transformed into a Kodama. This makes enemies ignore you. 1 Sneak Thief Scroll I

Catwalking I With this skill, you can walk very silently like a cat. This also protects you while jumping from high places and reduce the damage. 1 Tiger-running I

Sneak Thief Scroll I This skill makes it very difficult for enemies to find you. But your defense is reduced while using this skill. 1 Sneak Attack Catwalking I

Smoke Ball I This skill provides you with smoke, which will help you in hiding from the enemies. 1 Fire: Gunpowder Bomb I

Shadow Arts: Yaroka Water I This skill causes major Ki damage and water damage to the enemies. 1 Smoke Ball I

Shadow Arts: Raijin I This skill causes major Ki damage and lightning damage to the enemies. 1 Smoke Ball I

Shadow Arts: Flaming Heron I This skill causes fire damage and major Ki damage to the enemies when used. It has a Jutsu cost of 2.0. 1 Smoke Ball I

Quick-Change I This skill gives you the power to survive an enemy attack that can kill you. It has a Jutsu cost of 6.0. 1 Shadow Arts: Yaroka Water I Shadow Arts: Raijin I Shadow Arts: Flaming Heron I Cleared Mission ”The Sun Set On Mount Tenno”

Fire: Kayaku-dama This explosive thing detonates on impact and kills all the enemies in its radius. 1 Base

Groundfire I These traps explode when an enemy passes through them or at a set time. It has Jutsu cost of 2.0 1 Fire: Gunpowder Bomb I

Fire: Shuriken I This skill gives you stars that blast and turn into flames while hit the enemy and cause more damage. 1 Fire: Gunpowder Bomb I Shuriken I

Shuriken II This skill gives you sharp stars, which can cause damage to enemies when they hit them. 1 Shuriken I

Snakebite Technique With this skill, recurrent damage done is increased by 10%. 1 Cleared Mission ”The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno”

Shuriken III This skill gives you sharp stars, which can cause damage to enemies when they hit them. 1 Shuriken II

Rakansen Coin This skill gives you coins that can cause damage to enemies when thrown on them, but it will cost money as well. 1 Kunai I

Noxious Grounfire I These traps explode when an enemy passes through them or at a set time. Exhale foul-smelling pollutants in the surrounding. 1 Paralytic Groundfire I Toxic Groundfire I

Shuriken I This skill gives you sharp stars, which can cause damage to enemies when they hit them. 1 Base

Kunai I This skill gives you kunai, which, when thrown on the enemies, inflicts serious damage. 1 Shuriken I

Storm Kunai I This skill ready storm kunai when thrown. 1 Kunai I

Medicine: Anti-toxin Pill These skills give you pills which when taken, neutralize the poison. 1 Base

Poison: Gallnut Broth I This skill gives you Gallnut Broth, which, when used, gives poisoning effects to your weapons. 1 Base

Poison: Blister-Beetle Powder I This skill gives you Blister beetle powder, which explodes on impact and exhales a poisonous cloud. 1 Poison: Gallnut Broth I

Toxic Groundfire I This skill gives you traps that explode when an enemy steps on them or at a set time 1 Poison: Blister-Beetle Powder I

Eagle Eye This skill gives you Eagle Eye, which increases the power of bows. It has a Jutsu cost of 0.8. 1 Tiger-running I

Poison Arrows I This skill makes the arrows poisonous for a limited period of time. It has a Jutsu cost of 1.5. 1 Eagle Eye I

Poison Shuriken I This gives you Poison Shuriken, which causes damage to enemies, both poisonous and physical. It has a Jutsu coast of 1.7. 1 Poison: Gallnut Broth I Shuriken I

Poison: Hemlock Broth I This activates a paralyzing broth that paralyzes the enemies when you hit them with a weapon. 1 Poison: Gallnut Broth I

Poison: Medusa Powder I This gives you Medusa Powder this powder when thrown, explodes and exhales paralyzing smoke. It has a Jutsu cost of 1.6. 1 Poison: Hemlock Broth

Blinding Shell I This skill gives you traps that explodes when an enemy steps on them or at a set time. 1 Poison: Medusa Powder Poison: Blister-Beetle Powder I

Paralytic Groundfire I This skill gives you traps that explode when an enemy steps on them or at a set time. 1 Poison: Medusa Powder

Medicine: Siki-gan Pill Allows you to ready Shiki-gan Pill. When taken, these pills cure paralysis and removes the accumulation of paralytic effects, while also increasing your resistance to paralysis. These pills may be used while paralyzed. 1 Base

Medicine: Seven-Herb Pills I These skills give you pills which when taken, neutralize the paralysis. Also, increase the resistance against the paralysis. 1 Poison: Hemlock Broth I

Stun Arrows I You can use Stun Arrow with this skill that will cause a paralyzing effect. Its Jutsu cost is 1.5 1 Poison: Arrows I

Paralysis Shuriken I When Thrown, these weapons paralyze enemies as well as inflicting physical damage. 1 Poison Shuriken I

Hellfire This skill helps in causing major Ki damage and fire damage to enemies. 1 Quick-change

Eight Cold Hells This skill cause major Ki and water damage to the enemies in the range. 1 Quick-change