Nioh 2 has a skill tree named ‘Magic Skills’ which is designed for a magical-casting playstyle and is focused on talismans. This Nioh 2 Onmyo Magic Skills guide will walk you through all the information about each of the skills available in the Magic Skills tree.

Nioh 2 Onmyo Magic Skills

To unlock Onmyo Magic Skills, you have to buy them using Samurai Skill Points. These skill points can be obtained by improving your proficiency with weapons or allocating points to certain stats when you level up a Shrine.

Keep in mind that a few of the following Nioh 2 Onmyo Magic skills have the same command, meaning you have to go to the Skill Configuration menu and choose which skill is triggered using that command.

How to unlock Onmyo Magic Skills

You can acquire more Onmyo Magic Skill points by using magic. Talismans on weapons will give you XP, which leads to you being rewarded with skill points. The more damage you deal, the more XP you’re going to get.

An alternative method is to simply use Onmyo Mage’s Locks to gain the Onmyo Magic Skills.

Jutsu Onmyo Magic Skills

Name Effects Type Prerequisite Skill Point Cost Jutsu Cost Amount Preparable Fire Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Fire Talisman’, which ignites your enemies on fire. Jutsu Base 1 1.5 1-3 Fire Shot Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Fire Shot Talisman’, which shoots out a fireball at the target. Jutsu Fire Talisman I 1 1 1-4 Sensory Overload Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Sensory Overload Talisman’, which makes the target blow up if they are downed, killed or affected by Scorched. Other enemies hit by this explosion will also blow up. Jutsu Explosive Talisman I Devigorate Talisman I 1 1.3 1-4 Water Shikigami I Enables you to ready ‘Water Shikigami’, which spawns a Water Shikigami when used. It inflicts water damage onto those who touch it; whether enemies or allies. Jutsu Water Shot Talisman I 1 – – Vital Spirit I Increases Acquired Amrita by 2% Jutsu Extraction Talisman I Pleiades Talisman I 1 – – Explosive Shot Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Explosive Shot Talisman,’ which shoots out a fireball at the target. Jutsu Fire Shot Talisman I Cleared Mission: ‘The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno’ 1 20 1-3 Fire Shikigami I Enables you to ready ‘Fire Shikigami’, which spawns a Fire Shikigami when used. It inflicts fire damage onto those who touch it; whether enemies or allies. Jutsu Fire Shot Talisman I 1 1.8 1-3 Fire Familiar Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Fire Familiar Talisman’, which spawns multiple fireballs. These follow you for a short period of time and inflict fire damage to those who touch them. Jutsu Fire Shikigami I 1 – – Firestop Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Firestop Talisman’, which improves your fire resistance. Jutsu Fire Talisman I 1 1 1-4 Devigorate Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Devigorate Talisman.’ Jutsu Fire Talisman I 1 – – Weakness Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Weakness Talisman’, which decreases your enemies defense. Jutsu Devigorate Talisman I Waterstop Talisman I 1 – – Archyokai Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Archyokai Talisman’, which temporarily increases your Yokai Force gain. Jutsu Divination Talisman I Fire Shot Talisman I 1 – – Extraction Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Extraction Talisman’, which allows you to siphon Amrita from enemies when you strike them. Jutsu Pleiades Talisman I 1 – – Pleiades Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Pleiades Talisman’, which improves the rate of Avita gain. Jutsu Divination Talisman I 1 – – Divination Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Divination Talisman’, which improves your compass’ detection abilities. Jutsu Purification Talisman I 1 – – Resistance Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Resistance Talisman’, which improves your Poison and Paralysis resistance. Jutsu Purification Talisman I 1 – – Firestop Talisman Enables you to ready ‘Firestop Talisman’, which improves Fire Resistance. Jutsu Base 1 1 1-4 Steel Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Steel Talisman’, which improves your defense. Jutsu Resistance Talisman I 1 – – Protection Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Protection Talisman’, which reduces incoming damage. Jutsu Steel Talisman I 1 – – Gust Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Gust Talisman’, which surrounds you with Wind Energy. This will temporarily protect you from projection fire. Jutsu Lightning Talisman 1 25 1-3 Barrier Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Barrier Talisman,’ which improves Ki regeneration rate and lets you eliminate Youkai Realm pools by making contact with them. Jutsu Pure Heaven Cursed Earth I 1 25 1-3 Sloth Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Sloth Talisman’, which slows down the target. Jutsu Pure Mind I Pure Heaven Cursed Earth 1 2.5 1-3 Cutting Blast Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Cutting Blast Talisman’, which temporarily gives your weapon the ability to spawn shockwaves when using strong attack. Jutsu Gust Talisman I 1 3 1-3 Shockwave Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Shockwave Talisman’, which gives you the ability to spawn a shockwave when doing a Ki Pulse. Jutsu Thunderstorm Shot Talisman I Cutting Blast Talisman I 1 – – Lightning Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Lightning Talisman’, which covers your weapon with lightning. Jutsu Base 1 1.5 1-3 Thunderstorm Shot Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Thunderstorm Shot Talisman,’ which lets you use the energy of lightning and thunder to deal damage to enemies. Jutsu Lightning Shot Talisman I 1 – – Lightning Shot Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Lightning Shot Talisman’, which shoots a sphere of lightning energy at the target. Jutsu Lightning Talisman I 1 1 1-4 Lightningstop Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Lightningstop Talisman,’ which improves lightning resistance. Jutsu Lightning Talisman I 1 1 1-3 Lightning Shikigami I Enables you to ready ‘Lightning Shikigami’, which spawns a Lightning Shikigami. It inflicts lightning damage onto those enemies present within a certain radius. Jutsu Lightning Shot Talisman I 1 1.8 1-3 Life Leech Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Life Leech Talisman’, which makes targets release vitality when you strike them. Vitality can be absorbed to regenerate life. Jutsu Water Talisman I 1 2.2 1-4 Oasis talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Oasis Talisman’, which regenerates your allies’- who are within a certain radius – health over-time. Jutsu Life Leech Talisman I 1 3 1-3 Rejuvenation Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Rejuvenation Talisman’, which regenerates your health over-time. Jutsu Oasis Talisman I 1 25 1-3 Water Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Water Talisman’, which surrounds your weapon with water. Jutsu Base 1 1.5 1-3 Water Shot Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Water Shot Talisman’, which shoots a sphere to water energy at the target. Jutsu Water Talisman I 1 1 1-4 Geyser Shot Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Geyser Shot Talisman’, which spawns a jet of water which deals damage to enemies. Jutsu Water shot Talisman I 1 20 1-3 Waterstop Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Waterstop Talisman,’ which improves your water resistance. Jutsu Water Talisman I 1 1 1-3 Guardian Spirit talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Guardian Spirit Talisman’, which spawns Guardians Spirits to attack your enemies. Jutsu Blessed Bolt Talisman I 1 4 1-2 Ki Burst Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Ki Burst Talismans,’ which shoots out a blast of Ki energy, dealing damage to the enemies close by. Jutsu Shockwave Talisman I 1 1.5 1-4 Carnage Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Carnage Talisman’, which improves melee attack at the cost of reduced defense. Jutsu Archyokai Talisman I Cleared Mission: ‘The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno’ 1 2.5 1-3 Lifeseal Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Lifeseal Talisman,’ which hinders the target’s ability to restore Ki. Jutsu Shockwave Talisman I Cleared Mission: ‘The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno’ 1 2 1-3 Earthfolding Talisman Enables you to ready ‘Earthfolding Talismans,’ which teleports to the shrine you last prayed at. Jutsu Lightningstop Decree Lightningbreak I 1 8 1 Soul Purge Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Soul Purge Talismans,’ which improves attack and luck at the cost of decreasing the familiarity of the equipped weapon to zero. 300 or above familiarity is required to use this. Jutsu Fire Familiar Talisman I 1 4 1-2 Sanctity Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Sanctity Talismans,’ which nullifies all status effects for a short period of time (positive or negative). Jutsu Barriet Talisman I 1 4 1-2 Soul Release Talisman Enables you to ready ‘Soul Release Talisman,’ which decreases the familiarity of the equipped weapon to zero and turning it into a sword of light. 300 or above familiarity is required to use this. Jutsu Fire Familiar Talisman I 1 6 1 Talisman of the Fist I Enables you to ready ‘Talisman of the Fist,’ which improves the strength of bare-handed attacks. Jutsu Weakness Talisman I Cleared Mission: ‘The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno’ 1 6 1-2 Luckbringer Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Luckbringer Talisman’, which increases the chance to find rare items. Jutsu Fire Talisman I Water Talisman I 1 6 1-2 Wealthbringer Talisman I Enables you to ready ‘Wealthbringer Talisman’, which improves the amount of gold you acquire. Jutsu Extraction Talisman I 1 5 1-2 Purifying Shot Ready Purifying Shot Talismans, and when used will allow you to fire a ball of light that is imbued with purity at the enemy. Jutsu Pure Heaven Cursed Earth 1 – – Impurity Transference Upon use, remove all your ailments and transfer only 4 of them to your marked target. Jutsu Extraction Talisman Archyokai Talisman 1 – –

Passive Onmyo Magic Skills

Name Effects Type Prerequisite Skill Point Cost Jutsu Cost Amount Preparable Firebreak Decree Improves the effectiveness of ‘Firestop Talisman’ by making its effects also apply to your teammates nearby. Passive Firestop Talisman I 1 – – Firebreak Increases Fire Resistance by 5. Passive Firestop Talisman I 1 – – Resistance Decree Improves the effectiveness of Resistance Talisman by making its effects also apply to teammates nearby. Passive Resistance Talisman I 1 – – Steel Decree Improves the effectiveness of Steel Talisman by making its effects also apply to teammates nearby. Passive Steel Talisman I 1 – – Evil Ward I Decreases Yokai damage by 1%. Passive Protection Talisman I 1 – – Protection Decree Improves the effectiveness of Protection Talisman I by making its effects also apply to teammates nearby. Passive Protection Talisman 1 – – Pure Heaven Cursed Earth Improves the range of Purification Passive Purification Talisman I Lightning Talisman I 1 – – Incantation Mastery I Improves capacity of Omyo Magica by 3. Passive Shockwave Talisman I Cleared Mission: ‘The Sun Sets On Mount Tenno’ 1 – – Spirit Water I It makes Sacred Water last 20% longer. Passive Barrier Talisman I 1 – – Barrier Decree Improves the effectivenees of Barrier Talisman by making its effects also apply to teammates nearby, Passive Barrier Talisman I 1 – – Pure Mind I Vs. Dark Realm and Yokai Realm +10 Passive Purification Talisman I 1 – – Cleric Allows you carry 2 more Sacred Water. Passive Spirit Water I 1 – – Lightningbreak I +5 lightning resistance. Passive Lightningstop Talisman 1 – – Lightningstop Decree Improves the effectivenes of Lightningstop Talisman by making it also apply to teammates nearby. Passive Lightningstop Talisman I 1 – – Rejuvenation Decree Improves the effectiveness of Rejuvenation Talisman by making it also apply to teammates nearby. Passive Rejuvenation Talisman I 1 – – Panacea Curefast I It makes Elixirs give you 5% more health. Passive Rejuvenation Talisman I 1 – – Waterbreak I +5 water resistance. Passive Water Talisman I 1 – – Waterstop Decree Enhance the power of the Waterstop Talisman I. Passive Water Talisman I 1 – –

Mystic Art Onmyo Magic Skills