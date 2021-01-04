How to Get Johnny’s Relationship to 70% in Cyberpunk 2077

How can you increase your Friendship with Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077? Well, this guide covers all how to get your Relationship with Johnny up to 70% in Cyberpunk 2077, including few Cheat Mods at the end.

Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny’s Relationship

There are a few missions you can complete and choices within those missions that you can select to reach a 70% Relationship with Johnny to get the secret ending.

In each mission, you’ll have a few important choices and dialogue to pick to reach your target.

Checking Relationship Stats

Johnny’s Relationship stats are really easy to find whether you’re using a PlayStation, Xbox, or a PC.

Firstly, you’ll need to head over to the menu page and look for three permanent icons at the upper part of your screen.

Now select the middle icon to view your Relation percentage with Johnny.

Missions and Dialogue

Complete a few mission dialogue selections properly and increase your Friendship value as you progress.

Missions such as:

Automatic Love

Transmission

Life During Wartime

Search and Destroy

Chippin’ In

Blistering Love

Holdin’ On

Like a Supreme

Automatic Love

Listen to Johnny to get information about Mikoshi and keep away from rude responses do increase your Friendship Value by 10%.

Transmission

Don’t take the Omega blockers; keep being nice to Johnny and listen to him carefully for a chance to increase 5% Friendship Value.

Life During Wartime

When questioning Anders Hellman, make sure not to pass any rude comments towards Johnny when discussing the biochip. Doing so will increase 5% of your Friendship Value.

Search and Destroy

Simply interact with the doll and accept each other’s help. This will give you an additional 5% Friendship Value.

Chippin’ In

A side objective in Chippin’ In where you’re required to select between multiple choices.

The objective is divided into two parts, one for Johnny’s night out and the other for Oil Fields, during a conversation.

At Johnny’s Night out:

Tequila Old Fashioned. (The Silverhand Special)

The other.

[Right]

[Punch] Fuck, how I missed this.

At the Oil Fields:

“Let’s do something about that.” Inscribe Johnny’s initials when the prompt appears.

“The Guy who Saved My Life”

“Nah, fucked the up too.”

“What do you want from me?”

“OK. But as second chances go, this is your last.”

“You were a real dick in the beginning.”

“When you said you let down your friends…”

“Yeah, I’ll call Rogue.”

Selecting these important choices and dialogues lead you to a 15% increase in Friendship Value.

Blistering Love

Try to flirt with Rogue during your Night out by being romantic towards her. This way, you’ll receive a 10% increase in Friendship Value.

Holdin’ On

Maintain Kerry’s happiness and accept to reunite Samurai to increase 10% of your Friendship Value.

Like a Supreme

Propose Kerry for an encore gig to increase Friendship Value by 10%.

Cheat Mods

Sad news for PS and Xbox users since the Mods are only available on PC.

The Second option, which is the easy way out, is to use cheats and mods to achieve your goal.

Sometimes it gets annoying to go back to select another choice. This is where mods come in handy.

Now you know very well how risky these mods are; it’s your choice to proceed or continue being an honest gamer.

If you’ve chosen the easy way, then simply download Cyber Engine Tweaks and follow the method from Cybermods Wiki guide to save the file.

Once done, open commands (~) during the game launch and paste “Game.SetDebugFact(“sq032_johnny_friend”, 1)” into your textbox to successfully run the mod.