Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yule Festival Guide, Armor, Tattoos and More

As the world rejoices the spirit of Christmas, Vikings in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla are enjoying the Yule Festival of their own. This guide will help you understand how the festival works and how to earn and use the tokens to get limited-time event rewards.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Yule Festival

The holiday spirit has been embraced by the Vikings as well, and the developers have opened the new holiday event, the Yule Festival in AC Valhalla . It’s all fun and games this time with lots of rewards you can get.

How to start the Yule Festival

The Yule Festival is happening near Ravensthorpe settlement in England. However, to have access to the festival, you must have completed the first portion of the game, up until where you reach your settlement in England. The festival is to last for 21 days and can be easily accessed anytime you want.

Yule Festival Tokens

There are multiple mini-games that you can play at the Yule Festival. These are Braun’s Folly, Yule Brawl, Twirling Targets, Build a Brewery and Cattle Farm Building. All of these mini-games then provide tokens as rewards. These Tokens can be used to purchase the event rewards.

The drinking game earns you 10 tokens, the arrow competition earns you 20, and the brawling competition earns you five tokens for every fight you win. These tokens can be used to then buy the rewards for the event.

To use these tokens, speak to Norvid. Norvid can be found on the far left to the Yule Brawls in a tent. Norvid will offer you rewards in exchange for tokens that you have earned before the event ends.

Rewards

Following are the items you can acquire form tokens: