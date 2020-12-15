Pisces is a major side quest in Cyberpunk 2077. In the Cyberpunk 2077 Pisces walkthrough below, we give you a step-by-step breakdown of the whole Pisces quest of Cyberpunk 2077, including dialogue choices and outcomes.

Cyberpunk 2077 Pisces

The prerequisites to the Pisces quest of Cyberpunk 2077 include completing the “Talkin’ ‘Bout a Revolution” mission and then waiting in-game hours.

After meeting these requirements, players get a message from Judy; wait a few more hours after this for the mission to start.

Pisces is a part of Judy Alvarez’s questline if you want to have a romantic relationship with her.

Judy’s Call

After you wait for and get Judy’s call, you need to head on over to the H8 Mega building. The timing needs to be anywhere in the afternoon, so reach there before 4 pm.

Meet with Judy’s group and take the lift down to the maintenance levels. 3 goons guard this floor; you can take them out any way you want.

A Stealth approach is easier here as well, especially for the guard patrolling; he conveniently turns his back to you if you hide behind the pillar next to the lift. Once you deal with them, call Judy, and then use the service elevator to reach the roof.

The Penthouse

Jump onto the roof directly from the elevator. Now you can make your way to the penthouse via some shutters nearby or use the front entrance guarded by sentries.

It would be better to neutralize the guards beforehand as once inside, a critical decision may make all the guards hostile and attack you, or if you have a peaceful resolution in mind, then you may as well bypass the guards.

Two Tiger guards are patrolling the penthouse; the first is an easy kill as he walks around the bar, enter through the balcony and get behind the bar to get the jump on them.

Upstairs there is another guard for you to deal with. It’s better to take out both guards silently, wait for the one upstairs to turn his back to you before striking.

Conclusion

Once the coast is clear, head into Hiromi’s Office to talk to Maiko. This conversation can go one of three ways; these are as follows:

You Play along with Maiko’s plan and accept her payment. This results in a Peaceful resolution with the Tyger Claws. Maiko becomes the new boss of Clouds. Judy gets understandably pissed at you, and both her romance and Pyramid Song options are locked off forever.

Play along with the plan, but refuse to take the payment. This leads to in Peaceful resolution with the Tyger Claws. Maiko becomes the new boss of Clouds. Judy admits that this may be for the best and the quests The Pyramid Song and romance is still open to you.

You do not go along with Maiko’s plans, declare the dolls’ freedom or attack the Tyger Claws. This results in you killing all Tyger Claws, including Hiromi. Maiko doesn’t become the leader of Clouds; you may choose between killing her or not. Judy is happy, though she will be shocked if you decided to kill Maiko. The quests The Pyramid Song and romance is still open to you.

You will have to decide quickly as this will be a timed decision and you won’t have long to come up with an answer before one is chosen for you.

Whatever you decide, you must leave the office and exit the building through the marked elevator. When you get to the street level, talk to Judy to end the mission.