Can You Save Evelyn Parker In Cyberpunk 2077? 

You will encounter many companions in Cyberpunk 2077 who will leave a lasting impression on you, such as Evelyn Parker. She is heavily involved in the game’s plot, and much of the storyline revolves around her. She has a rather sad and traumatic story, like many residents of Night City.

Evelyn Parker is an escort who will meet you in Act 1 of Cyberpunk 2077. After interacting with her in Lizzie’s Bar, she will help you braindance in The Information mission. Since she helped you in one of the major heists, it is right for you to try to save her. Read the guide below to learn how you can save Evelyn Parker.

Can Evelyn Parker be saved in Cyberpunk 2077?

Unfortunately, there is no way to save your former companion, Evelyn Parker. Since she tried to convince you to double-cross Dexter and got caught, Dexter will turn on her. After the prerequisite missions, Automated Love and The Space In Between, you will know that Evelyn Parker got kidnapped in Cyberpunk 2077.

You can save her at this point by fighting off the formidable thugs who kidnapped her and pulling out the cable to take her back to Judy’s apartment. But she is not the person she used to be when you first met her.

Why can you not save Evelyn Parker?

Evelyn Parker will not be the same after going through Dexter’s ordeal. The trauma was too much for her, and she is no longer the person she was. V will try asking her some questions, but she will be unresponsive.

With time, this trauma will consume her so much that she will eventually end her life. You will find this out when you visit Judy’s apartment in Both Sides Mission.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Some things cannot be changed or altered in the game; the death of Evelyn Parker is one of those. As mentioned, you can save her from the thugs, but saving her from suicide is not an option.