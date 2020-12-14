Cyberpunk 2077 I Fought the Law Walkthrough

This is a walkthrough of the side-quest I Fought the Law in Cyberpunk 2077’s Act 2. We have covered the complete story of Cyberpunk 2077 I Fought the Law side job and the choices you need to make in order to proceed properly.

Cyberpunk 2077 I Fought the Law

You’ll receive this quest after completing the “Life During Wartime” quest. Elisabeth Peralez will give you a call and ask to meet you.

So, head towards the meeting location and get into Elizabeth’s car, where you will meet her and her husband, Jefferson Peralez. Her husband will then give you the brain dance chip to find the clues.

There are seven braindance clues in total during I Fought the Law job, out of which 5 are visual and 2 are audible. You have to find three critical clues in the braindance in order to proceed further.

Braindance Clues

The first one is the Mayor’s conversation with his deputy.

The second one is the assassin as he passes the security gate and the final one is the CCTV screen by the gate, which is suffering a security glitch.

Once you have found these clues, exit the braindance and go talk to Jefferson in front of his AV. They will give you detective River’s contact and then depart soon, so call detective River Ward after they have left.

Next, you have to meet detective River who is at the Chubby Buffalo.

So just follow the mark and once you reach there, you will see two Tyger Claws waiting for him. You should stay back and let River deal with them himself.

Next, he will meet you and give you two leads while driving in his car with you.

One of these leads in an informant (River’s CI), who knows the location of Red Queen’s race. The other one is the murderer’s boss and it’s not really necessary to meet him at this stage.

The informant will be in a sex shop in Vista Del Rey. As soon as you go there to talk to him, he will escape. Follow him and get him to talk.

After the interrogation, River will ask you to go with him to the Red Queen’s Race. So, ride with him to the Red Queen’s Race then.

The entrance to the Red Queen’s race is hidden. You will have to search for a container in the middle of the warehouse and head inside it to find the entrance.

Once you get inside, you have to get to the office to check the computer there. The office is at the far end of the club on the upper.

There will also be two foes here, which you need to deal with first. Watch the footage in the ‘Files’ section of the computer and then get back to River.

Accept River’s offer then and go ahead to confront Han at Chubby Buffalo’s. You may choose to tell River to take the case or leave it; it doesn’t really matter.

Finally, call Elizabeth and arrange a meeting. Head towards their luxury apartment, where you will then meet her and her husband. You may choose anything to tell them, and it will conclude the quest so you can move on to Dream On side job.