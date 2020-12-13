There are a whole bunch of Combat Drugs and other Consumables in Cyberpunk 2077 that can turn the tide of any fight in your favor. This Cyberpunk 2077 Consumables guide covers all of these consumables, their effects, types and durations.

Cyberpunk 2077 Consumables

Consumables in CP 2077 are found in the forms of inhalers, injectors, boosters, shards and edibles.

All of these consumable items can be collected from defeated foes or can also be purchased. These items are there are to help you survive in different situations, and thus, they are mostly healers or energy and stamina boosters.

You will need these items more and more as the story progresses and combats get intense.

Hence, you must know the accurate use of each of these consumable items so that you can use the perfect item according to the situation you are dealing with.

Consumables can restore health, increase stats or grant XP to boost your skills.

Below is the table of all the consumables found in Cyberpunk, their effects, types and durations.

Name Type Effect Duration MaxDoc MK1 Inhaler Restores 40% health Instant MaxDoc MK2 Inhaler Restores 60% health Instant MaxDoc MK3 Inhaler Restores 80% health Instant Bounce Back 1 Injector Restores 15% health & 3% regeneration per second 30s Bounce Back 2 Injector Restores 20% health & 4% regeneration per second 30s Bounce Back 3 Injector Restores 25% health & 6% regeneration per second 30s Health Bst Booster Increases max health by 20% 30 minutes Stamina Bst Booster Increases max health by 50% 30 minutes RAM Jolt Booster Increases max RAM by 2 30 minutes Capacity Bst Booster Increases max carry capacity by 50% 30 minutes Oxygen Bst Booster Enables underwater breathing 30 minutes Perk Shard Shard Grants 1 Perk Point Instant Handgun Skill Shard Grants 500 XP to Handguns skill Instant Assault Skill Shard Grants 500 XP to Assault skill Instant Blade Skill Shard Grants 500 XP to Blade skill Instant Brawler Skill Shard Grants 500 XP to Brawler skill Instant Athletics Skill Shard Grants 500 XP to Athletics skill Instant Annihilation Skill Shard Grants 500 XP to Annihilation skill Instant Quickhacking Skill Shard Grants 500 XP to Quickhacking skill Instant Breach Protocol Skill Shard Grants 500 XP to Breach Protocol skill Instant Stealth Skill Shard Grants 500 XP to Stealth skill Instant Coldblood Skill Shard Grants 500 XP to Coldblood skill Instant Engineering Skill Shard Grants 500 XP to Engineering skill Instant Crafting Skill Shard Grants 500 XP to Crafting skill Instant Tabula e-Rasa Skill Shard Allows redistribution of perk points Instant Food Edible Increases max health by 5% and regenerates 0.5% health per second outside combat 450s Drinks Edible Increases stamina by 10% and stamina regeneration rate by 50% 450s Alcohol Edible Reduces movement speed by 10% & weapons spread by 50% 30s

Combat Drugs

Combat Drugs are also consumable items in CP 2077 that are highly illegal. These are military grade drugs that are specifically made for giving you an edge in combats.

Prime

Reduces panic while enhancing your focus by relieving your senses. Good to be used during an unexpected ambush or when panicked.

Timewarp

Sharpens your reflexes but your muscles are overextended in the process, hence causing real-time damage to you too.

Berserker

Turns you into a suicidal killing machine.

Stim

Increases response rate and reduces pain.

Surge

An appetite suppressor that keeps you awake and running without the need for food or sleep.

Trauma I

Slows the slide down the Death State scale.

Reflex Booster

Activates Kalesnikoff ability to slow down time in order to shoot accurately and dodge bullets.