There are a whole bunch of Combat Drugs and other Consumables in Cyberpunk 2077 that can turn the tide of any fight in your favor. This Cyberpunk 2077 Consumables guide covers all of these consumables, their effects, types and durations.
Cyberpunk 2077 Consumables
Consumables in CP 2077 are found in the forms of inhalers, injectors, boosters, shards and edibles.
All of these consumable items can be collected from defeated foes or can also be purchased. These items are there are to help you survive in different situations, and thus, they are mostly healers or energy and stamina boosters.
You will need these items more and more as the story progresses and combats get intense.
Hence, you must know the accurate use of each of these consumable items so that you can use the perfect item according to the situation you are dealing with.
Consumables can restore health, increase stats or grant XP to boost your skills.
Below is the table of all the consumables found in Cyberpunk, their effects, types and durations.
|Name
|Type
|Effect
|Duration
|MaxDoc MK1
|Inhaler
|Restores 40% health
|Instant
|MaxDoc MK2
|Inhaler
|Restores 60% health
|Instant
|MaxDoc MK3
|Inhaler
|Restores 80% health
|Instant
|Bounce Back 1
|Injector
|Restores 15% health & 3% regeneration per second
|30s
|Bounce Back 2
|Injector
|Restores 20% health & 4% regeneration per second
|30s
|Bounce Back 3
|Injector
|Restores 25% health & 6% regeneration per second
|30s
|Health Bst
|Booster
|Increases max health by 20%
|30 minutes
|Stamina Bst
|Booster
|Increases max health by 50%
|30 minutes
|RAM Jolt
|Booster
|Increases max RAM by 2
|30 minutes
|Capacity Bst
|Booster
|Increases max carry capacity by 50%
|30 minutes
|Oxygen Bst
|Booster
|Enables underwater breathing
|30 minutes
|Perk Shard
|Shard
|Grants 1 Perk Point
|Instant
|Handgun Skill
|Shard
|Grants 500 XP to Handguns skill
|Instant
|Assault Skill
|Shard
|Grants 500 XP to Assault skill
|Instant
|Blade Skill
|Shard
|Grants 500 XP to Blade skill
|Instant
|Brawler Skill
|Shard
|Grants 500 XP to Brawler skill
|Instant
|Athletics Skill
|Shard
|Grants 500 XP to Athletics skill
|Instant
|Annihilation Skill
|Shard
|Grants 500 XP to Annihilation skill
|Instant
|Quickhacking Skill
|Shard
|Grants 500 XP to Quickhacking skill
|Instant
|Breach Protocol Skill
|Shard
|Grants 500 XP to Breach Protocol skill
|Instant
|Stealth Skill
|Shard
|Grants 500 XP to Stealth skill
|Instant
|Coldblood Skill
|Shard
|Grants 500 XP to Coldblood skill
|Instant
|Engineering Skill
|Shard
|Grants 500 XP to Engineering skill
|Instant
|Crafting Skill
|Shard
|Grants 500 XP to Crafting skill
|Instant
|Tabula e-Rasa Skill
|Shard
|Allows redistribution of perk points
|Instant
|Food
|Edible
|Increases max health by 5% and regenerates 0.5% health per second outside combat
|450s
|Drinks
|Edible
|Increases stamina by 10% and stamina regeneration rate by 50%
|450s
|Alcohol
|Edible
|Reduces movement speed by 10% & weapons spread by 50%
|30s
Combat Drugs
Combat Drugs are also consumable items in CP 2077 that are highly illegal. These are military grade drugs that are specifically made for giving you an edge in combats.
Prime
Reduces panic while enhancing your focus by relieving your senses. Good to be used during an unexpected ambush or when panicked.
Timewarp
Sharpens your reflexes but your muscles are overextended in the process, hence causing real-time damage to you too.
Berserker
Turns you into a suicidal killing machine.
Stim
Increases response rate and reduces pain.
Surge
An appetite suppressor that keeps you awake and running without the need for food or sleep.
Trauma I
Slows the slide down the Death State scale.
Reflex Booster
Activates Kalesnikoff ability to slow down time in order to shoot accurately and dodge bullets.