In these Cyberpunk 2077 Stamina Tips, we will discuss everything there is to know about stamina consumption costs and give you some vital tips to reduce the consumption of stamina in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Stamina Tips

In CP2077, Stamina management is a key part of the combat and other physically demanding actions.

Each action you perform gradually chips away a little bit of your stamina and if the bar gets completely drained then you become exhausted.

Exhaustion has a negative impact on stamina-dependent tasks like jump height, sprint speed, and melee attack speed.

To get rid of the exhaustion, you will need to wait until the stamina bar completely refills.

We have listed tables that reveal the basic cost of all the melee attacks that consume stamina as well as ways to reduce the consumption of stamina.

Blunt Weapons

Attack Type Fists Electric Baton One-Handed Blunt Two-Handed Blunt Two-Handed Hammer Gorilla Arms Monowire Fast/Combo Attack 10 10 10 10 15 10 10 Final Combo Attack 10 10 10 10 25 10 10 Strong Attack 25 25 25 25 25 25 15 Jump Attack 10 10 10 10 15 10 10 Crouch/Slide Attack 10 10 10 10 15 10 10 Sprint Attack 10 10 10 10 – 10 10 Block Attack 10 10 10 10 20 10 10 Deflect Attack 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Safe Attack – 10 10 10 20 – – Equip Attack – – – – – – – Throw Attack – – – – – – – Quick Melee Attack – – – – – – – Block Effort 8 4 3 5 5 10 10

Blades

Attack Type Katana One-Handed Blade Knife Mantis Blades Firearms Fast/Combo Attack 10 10 10 7 – Final Combo Attack 10 10 10 10 – Strong Attack 25 25 25 25 – Jump Attack 10 10 10 10 – Crouch/Slide Attack 10 10 10 10 – Sprint Attack 20 10 10 10 – Block Attack 10 10 10 10 – Deflect Attack 0 0 0 0 – Safe Attack 10 10 10 – – Equip Attack 10 – – – – Throw Attack – – 2 – – Quick Melee Attack – – – – 15 Block Effort 4 3 0.5 7 –

Methods to Reduce Stamina Costs

Now, we will list a few ways to reduce the stamina cost for several things like Melee attacks and other movements

For Melee Attacks

Category Method Cost Reduction Character Progression Blades skill up reward (level 2) Blades skill up reward (level 12) Street Brawler skill up reward (level 5) Flight of the Sparrow Perk (Blades skill tree) Efficient Blows Perk (Street Brawler skill tree) 10% 20% 10% 30/50% for blades 25/50% for blunt weapons Items Tenacity Clothing Mod 5%, then +1% per mod’s rarity rank.

For Movements

Category Method Cost Reduction Character Progression Marathoner Perk (Athletics skill tree) Like a Butterfly Perl (Athletics skill tree) 100% (sprinting no longer consumes stamina) 100% (dodging no longer consumes stamina)



Block Effort