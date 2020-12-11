In Cyberpunk 2077, you will find many unique iconic weapons as you explore Night City. In this Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic Weapon Locations guide, we will tell you the locations of each of the unique weapons in Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Iconic Weapon Locations

To find Iconic weapons in CP 2077, you can complete different side quests to get them as well as buy them from shops.

Below is a list of all the unique guns and melee weapons in Cyberpunk 2077/

Dying Night

Dying Night is an Iconic Weapon Pistol you will find in the weapon shop near your apartment.

Go and talk to the man there and he will tell you that your weapon is ready. Now you can buy this Iconic Pistol.

Kongou

You will find this Iconic weapon in Yorinobu’s penthouse. You will get there during the Heist quest. You will find it close to the table in his room.

Chaos

Chaos is a Pistol that you will find after killing the Maelstrom gang boss.

You will encounter Royce during the main story. Kill him and collect the Pistol from his dead body.

Cocktail Stick

You will find this Iconic weapon when you are dealing with the Dolls and searching for Evelyn in the clouds club.

It is a Katana you will find in the hostile area. There in the room, you will find two dolls. You will get this Katana in that room close to the Evenlyn’s Jacket.

Scalpel

The Scalpel is an Iconic weapon which you will find in the side quest “Big In Japan.”

It is a Katana you will get by talking to Dennis in the After Life club. You have to complete this mission in order to get this Iconic weapon named Scalpel.

Cottonmouth

You will find this one-handed club on the bed while you are interrogating Fingers during the Space in Between quest. You will find this Iconic weapon on the bed.