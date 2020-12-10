If you’re one of those PC users who prefer to use the Linux OS over Windows, but would still like to play Cyberpunk 2077, then you’re in for a treat because Cyberpunk 2077 is in fact compatible with Linux.

To help you out with getting Cyberpunk up and running on your Linux machine, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll show you what you need to do to be able to run the game on Linux.

How to Run Cyberpunk 2077 on Linux

One of the biggest surprises to come from CP 2077’s release is that it can even run on the Linux OS, which isn’t much known for its gaming-centric capabilities.

However, to actually run Cyberpunk on Linux, there are a few pre-requisites that you need to meet to be able to play the game.

A new update of Steam Play’s Linux equivalent, Steam Play Proton, has just arrived, titled Steam Play Proton 5.13-4. This update has been made specifically by the developers to make CP compatible with Linux.

This new version of Steam Play Proton can be download from this Github link.

Before you install this new version of Steam Play Proton and get ready to play the game, you need to make sure to you meet the hardware pre-requisite of the game, which is to have an AMD Radeon GPU.

Unless you have an AMD Radeon GPU which is running on the Mesa 20.1-devel Git, you won’t be able to run the game, even if you have otherwise impressive hardware.

So, if you have an AMD Radeon GPU, you just need to install this new version of Steam Play Proton from the given link to be able to run Cyberpunk 2077 on your Linux PC.