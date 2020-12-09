Cyberpunk 2077 Cybernetics Guide

Cyberpunk 2077 Cybernetics will get you up to speed with all the upgrades and enchantments using the cyberware implants in the brand-new Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cybernetics

There are different cybernetic implants available in the game, which you can insert onto different body parts of V.

However, with each implantation, your Humanity level takes a hit. If your Humanity falls below the zero mark, a disease called cyberpsychosis will take over your body.

Cyberpsychosis will cause you to behave abnormally; you might find yourself having tantrums and killing people unnecessarily.

So, always keep your Humanity level in check before making a cyberware implant.

Having said that, let’s jump into the details of all the cybernetic implants currently available in Cyberpunk 2077!

All About Cybernetic Implants

All cyberware implants are categorized into specific tiers: common, uncommon, rare, epic, and legendary.

The lower-tiers will take lesser open slots than the higher-tiers to get integrated into the characters.

Additionally, these cyberware implants are subcategorized under the following headings: passive, active, and triggered.

Passive cyberware, as the name suggests, stays active all the time without prompting, while you’ll have to activate the active cyberware manually.

For triggered cyberware, on the other hand, you’ll have to fulfill certain conditions.

Below, you’ll find a complete outline of all these cyberware implants.

Cybernetic Implants List

Synthskin & Techhair

This cyberware implant can change your skin’s hue and pattern. You’ll also be able to change your hair’s color and emit light from them.

Pain Editor

With this cyberware implant, you’ll be able to get rid of any hot/cold/painful sensations.

Nasal Filter

It has a 70% effectiveness in stopping toxic gases and fumes from entering the airway and, ultimately, your bloodstream.

Subdermal Armor

You can implant this armor under your skin to enhance damage resistance.

Big Knucks

With this cyberware implant, you’ll have reinforced knuckles and finger joints, allowing you to deal more melee damage.

Adrenal Booster

This cyberware implant will boost your reflexes and reaction time.

MachineLink/TechLink

This cyberware implant grants you control of auto factories and large or small machines.

Cyberoptic Enhancements

These enchantments focus on your vision and activate infrared vision, thermal sensors, targeting scopes, and more.

Wolvers

This cyberware implant gives your retractable blades for each hand.

Nanosurgeons

With these microscopic machines, most of your injuries will be remedied in a few minutes.

Mantis Blade

You’ll acquire blades for V’s forearms with this cyberware implant.

Blood Pump

Install this cyberware implant in your cardiovascular slot to upgrade your healing ability.

Microrotors

This cyberware implant falls under the category of passive cybernetics, and it improves your precision and movement speed.

Reflex Tuner

This cybernetic implant makes the world operate in slow motion until your health drops below a specified threshold.

Gorilla Arms

These Gorilla Arms become available to you in fragments. Using them, your melee power is significantly buffed.

Monowire

You’ll get a whip-like fiber optic, allowing you to swiftly slash through your enemies.

Synlungs

It’s a passive cyberware implant that regenerates your stamina.

Kerenzikov

With this cyberware implant, once you dodge an enemy’s attack, you’ll be able to slow down your surroundings for a bit.

Raven Microcyber MK. 4

This cyberware implant not only Increases quickhack spread distance by 60% but also allows you to perform them on targets and devices while scanning.

Moreover, it increases the hacking time of an enemy netrunner by 100%.

Titanium Bones

This cyberware implant augments your carrying ability by 20%.