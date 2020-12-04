Immortals Fenyx Rising Phosphor Questline Walkthrough

This guide will be focused on how to complete the Phosphor Questline in Immortals Fenyx Rising. Completing this quest will unlock the Down in Flames achievement in Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Phosphor Questline

You will have to complete 4 quests and a two parts Boss Fight. Below you will find a walkthrough for the Phosphor Questline and the boss fight.

Bolt from the Blue

Go to the Valley of Eternal Spring and pick up the Ambrosia. This will activate your first quest, Bolt from the Blue. Follow the quest marker to start the quest.

You have to find the Seed of the Dead to feed the injured bird. This seed is marked on your radar.

Follow the marker and get the seed back to the bird. A cutscene will be played when you get back to the injured bird.

The Name of Love

Your next quest, The Name of Love, requires you to solve a puzzle. Head to the marked area and stand on the gold circle.

Shoot your arrow through the blue fire in front of you and guide it to the right tower.

Now pick up the big block from near the right tower and place it on the blue rectangular-shaped area. You can now collect the clue and get on the next quest of Phosphor’s questline.

Eagle Eye

When the cutscene ends, head towards the Eagle Eye quest. You will face Godly Griffin Lieutenant boss there.

He will be airborne for the whole boss fight. To reach him, you have to double jump and use a heavy attack to launch you upwards.

Attack him mid-air and keep launching upwards to stay close to him. When his health is halved, he will flee, and that will be the first part of the boss fight.

You will get a clue and a key to where the treasure is hidden and can start the next quest in Phosphor questline.

A Debt Repaid

Track the A Debt Repaid Quest on your map and head there. Jump into the Tartaros and solve the first puzzle.

Carry the boxes and place them on the blue platforms to block the lasers.

Now glide to the other platform where you have to complete the second puzzle. Activate the pillars to spawn the boxes.

Drop the boxes on the blue platforms and glide to the boss fight arena.

You will find the treasure, but the Godly Griffin will be protecting it. This is where the second part of the boss fight starts.

His health will be half empty, and it will only take you to land a few hits on him before he is finished.

Again, by using the same technique, double jump in the air and keep hitting him. When you’re about to fall, use your heavy attack to propel upwards.

After he is defeated, you will collect your treasure and earn the Down in Flames achievement/trophy.