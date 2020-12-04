Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Upgrades Coming Soon, New Game Plus Confirmed

Cyberpunk 2077 will be running on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X through backwards compatibility. CD Projekt Red has already stated that a next-generation upgrade with several enhancements will be arriving somewhere in 2021. That release window has now been narrowed.

Speaking with YouTube channel PrzeGryw in a recent interview, animation director Sebastian Kalemba confirmed that next-generation upgrades “should come soon” for Cyberpunk 2077 rather than later.

The much-anticipated patch will be released for free for all owners and allow the game to make full use of hardware and features of the new consoles as well as PC. These enhancements were previously speculated to be releasing close to the next holiday season. Kalemba though believes that to be happening much sooner.

Kalemba also confirmed that CD Projekt Red is working on a new game plus mode but which will not be available at release. The unlockable mode was actually mentioned in a Polish magazine from back in 2019 but the developer has still not provided any details.

Taking into account that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt received its new game plus mode three months after release, Cyberpunk 2077 should also be treated similarly. There is obviously little reason to have a new game plus mode at release since much like The Witcher 3, players will be spending long hours in their first playthrough.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now less than a week away from release, which fans will be finding hard to believe since the game has been in development for more than nine years and has already been delayed thrice. Those who have already placed pre-orders on supported platforms will be able to pre-load a few days before release. That pre-load schedule was provided earlier today for all regions.

Cyberpunk 2077 officially releases on December 10, 2020, for both the last and current console generations of PlayStation and Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia.