Our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Best Weapons Guide will walk you through the details of the best weapons currently available in AC Valhalla, including Weapon Stats and Weapon Perks.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Best Weapons

Apart from the “Hidden Blade”, there are many weapons that players have access to in AC Valhalla, including swords, spears and axes.

You’ll get some of these weapons by looting off enemies or locations, some by completing quests, some inside chests, some through purchasing and some can be crafted by a blacksmith.

Below, you’ll find a detailed list of some of the best weapons that we’ve come across in AC Valhalla. So, let’s begin!

Varin’s Axe

Varin’s Axe is the first weapon that you’ll get in AC Valhalla. So, you might take it for granted and switch to some other weapon.

But truth be told, if you stick with it, it’ll get you through the first part of the game.

As you’ll notice later on, as you keep on upgrading Varin’s Axe, it gets so powerful that it even competes with the mid to late game weapons.

Since switching and upgrading weapons is not very easy in AC Valhalla due to the scarcity of the materials needed to upgrade them, your best bet is to use Varin’s Axe and upgrade it until you’re through to the second phase of the game.

Coupled with Sarcophagus Shield, Varin’s Axe can prove to be extremely useful; not only will you be able to become 10x faster after making a hit but also, you’ll be able to block any attacks while remaining at your enhanced speed.

Yngling Seax

If you’re someone with an aggressive mindset, who likes to launch an offensive, then, then this short-range dagger is for you.

Yngling Seax offers you pretty impressive mobility which you can use for a quick hit and run attacks and deal some good damage.

With the movement that Yngling Seax brings with it, you won’t have any problem dodging the enemies’ attacks but if you want to tweak your dodging ability, definitely consider using the Brush with Death skill (Raven) Perk.

As far as the coupling of this weapon is concerned, we’ll recommend pairing it up either a Suttungr’s Claw or Kopis Dagger.

Not only will your speed be further improved, but also, either your critical damage will increase (for Suttungr’s Claw) or some part of your HP will be restored after each critical hit (for Kopis).

Sarcophagus Shield

Sarcophagus Shield is one of the best shields in the AC Valhalla Iteration.

With excellent stats of Attack, Block and Stun, your enemies can only hope to get to you with this robust shield in-between.

More importantly, when you ward off an enemy attack with this shield, there’ll be a 33% possibility of a fire starting around you.

This fire will engulf any enemy who’s trying to attack you from melee distance.

Plank and Buckler Shield

Just like Sarcophagus Shield, Plank and Buckler Shield excels in the stats of Attack, Block and Stun.

Through the perk that this shield offers, there’s an increase in heavy damage when parrying.

This means that when used with a highly damaging weapon like Blacksmith’s Hammer, the resulting combo can be really destructive.

Blacksmith’s Hammer

Talking about the Blacksmith’s Hammer, with its impressive Attack and Stun stats, it can really turn your foes’ ranks upside down.

As mentioned above, pairing it up with the Plank and Buckler Shield can make it even more destructive.

On top of it, if you use the Stomp Skill along with it, you’ll have the chance to beat down anyone in a battle.

Sepulcher Axe

Although big and weighty, what makes this two-handed axe so special is its stellar Stun and Critical Chance Stats.

With this weapon’s perk, every time you make a critical hit, your weapon will ignite with fire, and the fact that this perk has a cooldown of only 10s makes it even more useful.

Blodwulf Shield

The Blodwulf Shield is one of the shields that you acquire early on in the game.

Not only is this shield extremely lightweight but it also possesses a perk that fires up your weapon while parrying.

When coupled with a weapon like Varin’s Axe, the resultant combination will be a real treat for you.

Spinning-Death Flail

Spinning-Death Flail is one of the most stylish weapons that AC Valhalla has to offer.

With its low weight, large AoE and exceptional mobility, you can certainly rush amongst your enemies, damage them and come back unharmed.

Moreover, Spinning-Death Flail’s Perk makes it possible to have a chance of dropping a Fire Bomb on performing successful Heavy Finisher Hits, making your enemies’ lives even more miserable.

Fafnir’s Fang

This weapon is a spear that you’ll acquire early-on in the game and it may sound surprising but when paired with another Spear like Fyrd Spear, the combo is a complete package.

With one spear in each of your fists, you’ll be able to deal damage to your enemies from a fair distance while making sure they are unable to strike you.

On top of that, when you’ll be surrounded by 3 or more enemies, the critical chance will be more.

So, when there are enemies all around you, instead of panicking, fight more enthusiastically!

Petra’s Arc

Petra’s Arc is basically, a bow and what makes it so special is its perk which increases critical damage when your HP is full.

This means that if you work hard to sneak through to the enemy encampments and catch them by surprise, then you’ll certainly get your reward.

Furthermore, if your aim is good and precise, then we’ll recommend that you use the Wolf Skill and manually control the arrows.

You don’t have to worry about replacing your weapon with this bow because you carry a bow all the time.

Gungnir – Odin’s Spear

Gungnir is another one of the spears in AC Valhalla and its long reach and large AoE makes it the probably the best one too.

The second weapon that you’ll choose along with the Odin’s Spear will either make your build offensive or defensive and that’s completely up to you.

One thing for sure, however, is that the resulting build will be something to reckon with.

You’ll be able to obtain this weapon towards the very end of the game which spoils most of the fun that it has to offer to you.

Best Weapon – Excalibur

Excalibur is an extremely powerful sword which is well-known amongst Assassin’s Creed Fans.

Not only does this sword has outstanding Attack, Stun, and Critical Chances stats, its perk allows you to completely annihilate your enemies by blinding them through Heavy Finishers and Critical Hits.

Similar to Odin’s Spear; unfortunately, you’ll be able to get your hands on this sword towards the end-game, and you’ll need to collect 8 Tablets and kill 3 Zealots to do that.