Football Manager 2021 Top Bargain Players for Each Position

By Shayan Adnan

If you have a tight budget and are looking to make the most out of your money by recruiting the best bargain players in Football Manager 21, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll list down Football Manager 2021 Top Bargain Players for Each Position in the game.

Football Manager 2021 Top Bargain Players

Before we jump into the lists of the top bargain players for each position in Football Manager 2021, let’s talk about the best overall bargain players and what makes them so good.

Dani Gómez
Value: 3.8M

Dani Gómez is one of Levante’s best players, with 8 league goals in his last season.

This striker is only 22 years old, but he already has excellent stats, which can improve further as he gets more experience.

Despite his impressive stats, he’s only valued at 3.8M, so he’s a very budget-friendly player.

Antonio Sanabria
Value: 3M

Antonio Sanabria was a wonderkid in the previous game in the franchise and was expected to become one of the most impressive budget strikers in the game.

This expectation came to fruition as he’s proven himself as an excellent striker while playing for Real Betis, and he’s gained a value of 3M at 25 years of age.

This value still isn’t much considering how talented he is, so he’s another great cheap striker for you to consider.

Erik Sviatchenko
Value: 1.5M

If you’re in need of a cheap center back, then look no further than Erik Sviatchenko.

This 28 year-old is signed to FC Midtjylland and he plays at an elite level. He’s valued at 1.5M and he doesn’t demand a high wage, so he’s the go-to bargain center-back.

Gavi
Value: 3.9M

Gavi is a 16 year-old prodigy who plays as a center midfielder for Barcelona U19.

You may think 3.9M is too much for a player his age, but his value will steadily go up as he continues to gain experience.

You should buy this wonderkid as soon as you can, or you’ll end up regretting it later on.

Paul Akouokou
Value: 2.6M

Paul Akouokou is signed to Real Betis and is currently playing in the LaLiga Santander as a defensive midfielder. His excellent defensive abilities fully make him worth his 2.6M fee release clause.

Lewie Coyle
Value: 1.5M

Lewie Coyle takes the spot as the best cheap right back in the game. He’s valued at a measly 1.5M, but if you take a look at his stats, you’d think he’s a much more expensive player.

Signing foreign players has become much harder due to the post-Brexit work permit rules, so you should sign Coyle as soon as you can.

Top Bargain Goalkeepers

Name Age Club Value
Esteban Andrada 29 Boca 2.5M
Sebastian Jurado 22 Cruz Azul 270K
Javier Belman 21 Fuenlabrada 140K
Ivan Villar 22 Vigo 140K
Alexandr Maximenko 22 Spartak Moscow 350K
Alvaro Montero 25 Deported Tolima 270K
Adrian Semper 22 Chievo 920K
Ivan 22 PON 850K
Ionut Radu 23 Inter 3.3M
Dani Martin 21 Real Hispalis 150K

Top Bargain Center-Backs

Name Age Club Value
Facundo Medina 21 RC Lens 300K
Roman Yevgenjev 21 Dinamo Moscow 220K
Mert Cetin 23 Verona 2.8M
Lisandro Lopez 30 Boca 2.3M
Julian Chabot 22 Spezia 1.6M
Robin Le Normand 23 Real San Sebastian 2.9M
Marco Varnier 22 Pisa 920K
Abbubakar Mobara 26 Cape Town City 170K
Victor Nelsson 21 FC København 370K
Marc-Oliver Kempf 25 VfB Stuttgart 2.3M

Top Bargain Left Full-Backs

Name Age Club Value
Federico Ricca 25 Club Brugge 2.5M
Toni Lato 22 Valencia 2.4M
Jordan Amavi 25 OM 3.4M
Milton Valenzuela 21 Columbus 1.5M
Olivier Boscagli 22 PSV 1.6M
Lucas Olaza 25 Vigo 2.6M
Jesus Gallardo 25 Monterrey 1.9M
Nicolai Boilesen 28 FC København 320K
Cristian Calderon 23 Chivas 550K
Giuseppe Pezzella 22 Parma 2.3M

Right Full-Backs

Name Age Club Value
Lewis Coyle 24 Hull 1M
Nathaniel Clyne 29 Crystal Palace 2.8M
Tin Jedvaj 24 Bayer 04 2.7M
Erick Aguirre 23 Pachuca 520K
Almamy Toure 24 Eintracht Frankfurt 3.1M
Facundo Mura 21 Estudiantes (LP) 1.5M
Gonzalo Montiel 23 River 1.9M
Oscar Gil 22 Espanyol 320K
Jon Flanagan 27 Charleroi 370K
Miguelon 24 Espanyol 160K

Defensive Midfielders

Name Age Club Value
Stephen Eustaquio 23 P. Ferreira 1M
Albin Ekdal 30 Sampdoria 3.1M
Jonas Meffert 25 Holstein Kiel 370K
Marko Djira 21 Lokomotiva 470K
Genaro 22 Mirandes 70K
Fernando Beltran 22 Chivas 60K
Dimitry Barinov 23 Lokomotiv Moscow 870K
Ignacio Saavedra 1 Universidad Catolica 350K
Tomas Belmonte 22 Lanus 1.9M
Jonathan Gonzalez 21 Monterrey 150K

Central Midfielders

Name Age Club Value
Simon Tibbling 25 FC Emmen 3.1M
Patryk Dziczek 22 Salemitana 620K
Youssouf Ndayishimiye 21 Yeni Malatyaspor 270K
Marc Stendera 24 Ingolstadt 520K
Frank Onyeka 22 Fc Midtjylland 700K
Aleix Febas 24 Mallorca 1.7M
Evander 22 FC Midtjylland 970K
Facundo Waller 23 Pumas 1.1M
Ignacio Fernandez 30 River 2.6M
Patrick Olsen 26 AGF 150K

Top Bargain Left Wingers

Name Age Club Value
Viktor Fischer 26 FC København 420K
Pione Sisto 25 FC Midtjylland 920K
Zakaria Bakkali 24 Anderlecht 130K
Jairo 26 Malaga 520K
Ivan Petryak 26 Fehervar FC 1.3M
Joel Campbell 28 Leon 1M
Nicolas De La Cruz 23 River 2.3M
Lucas Anderson 25 AaB 2.8M
Emerson Caio 21 Granada 30K
Eyion Almog 21 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 350K

Right Wingers

Name Age Club Value
Eduardo Salvio 29 Boca 3.2M
Jordi Mboula 21 Mallorca 370K
Ignacio Laquintana 21 Defensor Sporting 720K
Eirik Hestad 25 Molde 1.4M
Lazar Markovic 26 Partizan 300K
Alejandro Chumacero 29 Puebla 920K
Fede Cartabia 27 Shabab Al-Ahli 2M
Alberto Soro 21 Granada 190K
Martin Sarrafiore 22 CTB 900K
Benjamin Tatar 26 Sarajevo 400K

Top Bargain Central Attacking Mids

Name Age Club Value
Fernandes Lucas 22 Portimonense 1.9M
Nick Powell 26 Stoke 2.5M
Yeison Guzman 22 Envigado FC 570K
Josue 29 Hapoel Be’er-Sheva 600K
Ante Coric 23 VVV-Venlo 1.6M
Johannes Eggestein 22 LASK 900K
Martin Rodriguez 25 Mazatlan 350K
Lovro Majer 22 Dinamo 850K
Kevin Agudelo 21 Spezia 1.3M
Rasmus Falk 28 FC København 570K

Strikers

Name Age Club Value
Saido Berahino 26 Charleroi 1M
Renat Dadashov 21 Grasshoppers 370K
Fedor Chalov 22 CSKA Moscow 900K
Jonas Wind 21 FC København 420K
Davie Selke 25 SV Werder 2.6M
Andrea Pinamonti 21 Inter 1.8M
Vincent Janssen 26 Monterry 870K
Walter Gonzalez 25 Everton de Vina 140K
Jonathan Rodriguez 26 Cruz Azul 1M
Mattia Destro 29 Genoa 2.8M

Shayan Adnan