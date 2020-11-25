If you have a tight budget and are looking to make the most out of your money by recruiting the best bargain players in Football Manager 21, then we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll list down Football Manager 2021 Top Bargain Players for Each Position in the game.
Football Manager 2021 Top Bargain Players
Before we jump into the lists of the top bargain players for each position in Football Manager 2021, let’s talk about the best overall bargain players and what makes them so good.
Dani Gómez
Value: 3.8M
Dani Gómez is one of Levante’s best players, with 8 league goals in his last season.
This striker is only 22 years old, but he already has excellent stats, which can improve further as he gets more experience.
Despite his impressive stats, he’s only valued at 3.8M, so he’s a very budget-friendly player.
Antonio Sanabria
Value: 3M
Antonio Sanabria was a wonderkid in the previous game in the franchise and was expected to become one of the most impressive budget strikers in the game.
This expectation came to fruition as he’s proven himself as an excellent striker while playing for Real Betis, and he’s gained a value of 3M at 25 years of age.
This value still isn’t much considering how talented he is, so he’s another great cheap striker for you to consider.
Erik Sviatchenko
Value: 1.5M
If you’re in need of a cheap center back, then look no further than Erik Sviatchenko.
This 28 year-old is signed to FC Midtjylland and he plays at an elite level. He’s valued at 1.5M and he doesn’t demand a high wage, so he’s the go-to bargain center-back.
Gavi
Value: 3.9M
Gavi is a 16 year-old prodigy who plays as a center midfielder for Barcelona U19.
You may think 3.9M is too much for a player his age, but his value will steadily go up as he continues to gain experience.
You should buy this wonderkid as soon as you can, or you’ll end up regretting it later on.
Paul Akouokou
Value: 2.6M
Paul Akouokou is signed to Real Betis and is currently playing in the LaLiga Santander as a defensive midfielder. His excellent defensive abilities fully make him worth his 2.6M fee release clause.
Lewie Coyle
Value: 1.5M
Lewie Coyle takes the spot as the best cheap right back in the game. He’s valued at a measly 1.5M, but if you take a look at his stats, you’d think he’s a much more expensive player.
Signing foreign players has become much harder due to the post-Brexit work permit rules, so you should sign Coyle as soon as you can.
Top Bargain Goalkeepers
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value
|Esteban Andrada
|29
|Boca
|2.5M
|Sebastian Jurado
|22
|Cruz Azul
|270K
|Javier Belman
|21
|Fuenlabrada
|140K
|Ivan Villar
|22
|Vigo
|140K
|Alexandr Maximenko
|22
|Spartak Moscow
|350K
|Alvaro Montero
|25
|Deported Tolima
|270K
|Adrian Semper
|22
|Chievo
|920K
|Ivan
|22
|PON
|850K
|Ionut Radu
|23
|Inter
|3.3M
|Dani Martin
|21
|Real Hispalis
|150K
Top Bargain Center-Backs
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value
|Facundo Medina
|21
|RC Lens
|300K
|Roman Yevgenjev
|21
|Dinamo Moscow
|220K
|Mert Cetin
|23
|Verona
|2.8M
|Lisandro Lopez
|30
|Boca
|2.3M
|Julian Chabot
|22
|Spezia
|1.6M
|Robin Le Normand
|23
|Real San Sebastian
|2.9M
|Marco Varnier
|22
|Pisa
|920K
|Abbubakar Mobara
|26
|Cape Town City
|170K
|Victor Nelsson
|21
|FC København
|370K
|Marc-Oliver Kempf
|25
|VfB Stuttgart
|2.3M
Top Bargain Left Full-Backs
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value
|Federico Ricca
|25
|Club Brugge
|2.5M
|Toni Lato
|22
|Valencia
|2.4M
|Jordan Amavi
|25
|OM
|3.4M
|Milton Valenzuela
|21
|Columbus
|1.5M
|Olivier Boscagli
|22
|PSV
|1.6M
|Lucas Olaza
|25
|Vigo
|2.6M
|Jesus Gallardo
|25
|Monterrey
|1.9M
|Nicolai Boilesen
|28
|FC København
|320K
|Cristian Calderon
|23
|Chivas
|550K
|Giuseppe Pezzella
|22
|Parma
|2.3M
Right Full-Backs
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value
|Lewis Coyle
|24
|Hull
|1M
|Nathaniel Clyne
|29
|Crystal Palace
|2.8M
|Tin Jedvaj
|24
|Bayer 04
|2.7M
|Erick Aguirre
|23
|Pachuca
|520K
|Almamy Toure
|24
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|3.1M
|Facundo Mura
|21
|Estudiantes (LP)
|1.5M
|Gonzalo Montiel
|23
|River
|1.9M
|Oscar Gil
|22
|Espanyol
|320K
|Jon Flanagan
|27
|Charleroi
|370K
|Miguelon
|24
|Espanyol
|160K
Defensive Midfielders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value
|Stephen Eustaquio
|23
|P. Ferreira
|1M
|Albin Ekdal
|30
|Sampdoria
|3.1M
|Jonas Meffert
|25
|Holstein Kiel
|370K
|Marko Djira
|21
|Lokomotiva
|470K
|Genaro
|22
|Mirandes
|70K
|Fernando Beltran
|22
|Chivas
|60K
|Dimitry Barinov
|23
|Lokomotiv Moscow
|870K
|Ignacio Saavedra
|1
|Universidad Catolica
|350K
|Tomas Belmonte
|22
|Lanus
|1.9M
|Jonathan Gonzalez
|21
|Monterrey
|150K
Central Midfielders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value
|Simon Tibbling
|25
|FC Emmen
|3.1M
|Patryk Dziczek
|22
|Salemitana
|620K
|Youssouf Ndayishimiye
|21
|Yeni Malatyaspor
|270K
|Marc Stendera
|24
|Ingolstadt
|520K
|Frank Onyeka
|22
|Fc Midtjylland
|700K
|Aleix Febas
|24
|Mallorca
|1.7M
|Evander
|22
|FC Midtjylland
|970K
|Facundo Waller
|23
|Pumas
|1.1M
|Ignacio Fernandez
|30
|River
|2.6M
|Patrick Olsen
|26
|AGF
|150K
Top Bargain Left Wingers
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value
|Viktor Fischer
|26
|FC København
|420K
|Pione Sisto
|25
|FC Midtjylland
|920K
|Zakaria Bakkali
|24
|Anderlecht
|130K
|Jairo
|26
|Malaga
|520K
|Ivan Petryak
|26
|Fehervar FC
|1.3M
|Joel Campbell
|28
|Leon
|1M
|Nicolas De La Cruz
|23
|River
|2.3M
|Lucas Anderson
|25
|AaB
|2.8M
|Emerson Caio
|21
|Granada
|30K
|Eyion Almog
|21
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|350K
Right Wingers
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value
|Eduardo Salvio
|29
|Boca
|3.2M
|Jordi Mboula
|21
|Mallorca
|370K
|Ignacio Laquintana
|21
|Defensor Sporting
|720K
|Eirik Hestad
|25
|Molde
|1.4M
|Lazar Markovic
|26
|Partizan
|300K
|Alejandro Chumacero
|29
|Puebla
|920K
|Fede Cartabia
|27
|Shabab Al-Ahli
|2M
|Alberto Soro
|21
|Granada
|190K
|Martin Sarrafiore
|22
|CTB
|900K
|Benjamin Tatar
|26
|Sarajevo
|400K
Top Bargain Central Attacking Mids
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value
|Fernandes Lucas
|22
|Portimonense
|1.9M
|Nick Powell
|26
|Stoke
|2.5M
|Yeison Guzman
|22
|Envigado FC
|570K
|Josue
|29
|Hapoel Be’er-Sheva
|600K
|Ante Coric
|23
|VVV-Venlo
|1.6M
|Johannes Eggestein
|22
|LASK
|900K
|Martin Rodriguez
|25
|Mazatlan
|350K
|Lovro Majer
|22
|Dinamo
|850K
|Kevin Agudelo
|21
|Spezia
|1.3M
|Rasmus Falk
|28
|FC København
|570K
Strikers
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value
|Saido Berahino
|26
|Charleroi
|1M
|Renat Dadashov
|21
|Grasshoppers
|370K
|Fedor Chalov
|22
|CSKA Moscow
|900K
|Jonas Wind
|21
|FC København
|420K
|Davie Selke
|25
|SV Werder
|2.6M
|Andrea Pinamonti
|21
|Inter
|1.8M
|Vincent Janssen
|26
|Monterry
|870K
|Walter Gonzalez
|25
|Everton de Vina
|140K
|Jonathan Rodriguez
|26
|Cruz Azul
|1M
|Mattia Destro
|29
|Genoa
|2.8M