Football Manager 2021 Best Young Wonderkids for Each Position

To help you out with selecting the best young Wonderkids in Football Manager 2021, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll list the best Wonderkids for each position on the field.
The term ‘Wonderkid’ is used in Football Manager for young players who are total prodigies. If you’re looking to spend your money in the most efficient way to create the best team possible, Wonderkids are the way to go.
Football Manager 2021 Best Young Wonderkids
This guide will cover the best Wonderkids for each position in Football Manager 2021 that are 20 years old or younger.
There will be a lot of diversity in the values of these players from Football Manager 21, so you’ll have an option to choose from, no matter how high or how low your budget is.
Before you take a look at the Wonderkids below, keep in mind that there’s a bit of RNG involved in Football Manager 21 when it comes to youngsters. So, their stats may differ in each save.
Best Goalkeepers
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Alejandro Iturbe
|16
|Atlético
|9K
|Ivan Martinez
|18
|Osasuna
|28.5K
|Manuel Gasparini
|18
|Udinese
|70K
|Stefan Bajic
|18
|Saint Étienne
|110K
|Matej Kovar
|20
|Man Utd
|325K
|Diogo Costa
|20
|FC Porto
|1.1M
|Illan Meslier
|20
|Leeds
|20M
The biggest bang for your buck when it comes to goalkeepers would be the 16-year-old prodigy, Alejandro Iturbe. Even though he’s very young and is only valued at 9K, his stats are already quite impressive. And as he gets older, they’ll only get better.
Manuel Gasparini is another excellent goalkeeper to pick if you’re on a tight budget. His value has dropped down from 105K to 70K, but his stats are still really good for a youngster.
If you have a lot of money to spend, Illan Meslier is probably the Wonderkid you’re looking for. Just take a look at his stats and you’ll understand why this 20 year-old is already valued at 20M.
Best Left Backs
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|David De La Vibora
|17
|Real Madrid
|7.25K
|Riccardo Calafiori
|18
|Roma
|155K
|Liberto Cacace
|19
|Sint-Truiden
|625K
|Juan Miranda
|20
|Barcelona
|775K
|Noah Katterbach
|19
|FC Köln
|1.1M
|Rayan Ait-Nouri
|19
|Angers
|2.5M
|Alphonso Davies
|19
|FC Bayern
|6.75M
The Left Back that stands out most from the list above is the 17-year-old David De La Vibora, who’s valued at just 7.25K.
This Wonderkid is an extremely versatile player with some decent stats, and he has the potential to develop very quickly as he gets older.
Another excellent Left Back that’s on the cheaper side is Riccardo Calafiori.
This 18 year-old can easily catch up to the rest of the players in the list in terms of stats within two seasons, if he gets the first team experience and develops properly.
On the more expensive side, the 19-year-old Alphonso Davies seems to be the best choice due to his great stats and versatility.
With his incredible pace and acceleration, he’ll basically be able to control the entire left flank by himself.
Best Right Backs
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Malo Gusto
|17
|Lyon
|50K
|Pierre Kalulu
|20
|Milan
|200K
|Yan Couto
|18
|Man City
|325K
|Joshua Vagnoman
|19
|Hamburg
|425K
|Ethan Laird
|18
|Man Utd
|4.7M
|Sergino Dest
|19
|Barcelona
|11M
|Max Aarons
|20
|Norwich
|16.5M
Malo Gusto shines as the best budget player, with a value of only 50K. This 17 year-old can play multiple positions, but his stats favor the Right Back position heavily.
If you can bump your budget up a bit more, Pierre Kalulu is the way to go. He has a lot of potential as a Right Back. If developed properly, he can give elite level players a run for their money.
If you’ve been keeping up with English football, there should be no surprise as to why Max Aarons is the best Right Back on the more expensive side.
He’s only 20 years old, and he’s already been a regular starter for Norwich for 2 seasons.
With his current stats, he’ll probably go to straight the starting line for most teams.
Best Center Backs
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Davide Bettella
|20
|Atalanta
|725K
|Matteo Lovato
|20
|Verona
|725K
|Josko Gvardiol
|18
|Rb Leipzig
|1M
|Nehuén Pérez
|20
|Atletico
|4.4M
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|20
|Barcelona
|5.5M
|Ethan Ampadu
|19
|Chelsea
|9M
|Eric Garcia
|19
|Man City
|20.5M
Center Backs are some of the most expensive players in the football world, so the cheapest players on this list are nowhere near as cheap as players from other positions. So, you can’t be too frugal here.
Davide Bettella and Matteo Lovato both make the list as the best budget Center Backs, at a value of 725K.
Both of these players have exceptional stats. They don’t really have any noticeable weaknesses, which is why they perform really well in this position.
Eric Garcia is the most expensive player on the list, with a value of 20.5M. With great stats on paper and 5 U21 caps to back them up, he’s a no-brainer for this position if you have the budget for him.
Best Defensive Midfielders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Dennis Lutke-Frie
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|16.5K
|Marco Kana
|17
|Marco Kana
|210K
|Ousmane Duakite
|20
|RG Salzburg
|350K
|Nicolo Rovella
|18
|Genoa
|850K
|Manuel Ugarte
|19
|Fenix
|1.2M
|Gustavo Assunção
|20
|Famalicão
|4.1M
|Sandro Tonali
|20
|Brescia
|11.5M
If you’re on a super tight budget, 17 year-old Dennis Lutke-Frie is the Defensive Midfielder for you.
Even though his stats may not seem that impressive at first glance, but keep in mind that he’s only 17.
He has a lot of potential, so within two or three years, he can develop into a top level Defensive Midfielder.
Marco Kana is another great budget Defensive Midfielder. He’s also only 17 years old, and his stats are already excellent. Imagine how good they’ll get a few years down the line.
If you have a large budget, Italian youngster Sandro Tonali is the best pick for a Defensive Midfielder.
He’s consistently been great for the past few installations in the series, and it’s easy to see why.
With exceptional stats and 5 U21 caps to his name, Tonali is one of the best players in this position.
Best Central Midfielders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Gavi
|15
|Barcelona
|53K
|Antonio Blanco
|20
|Real Madrid
|140K
|Ilaix Moriba
|17
|Barcelona
|210K
|Sergio Gomez
|19
|Borussia Dortmund
|825K
|Romario Baro
|20
|FC Porto
|1.7M
|Riqui Puig
|20
|Barcelona
|2.6M
|Eduardo Camavinga
|17
|Rennes
|7.25M
The cheapest option on this list is Gavi. At first glance, his stats may not seem that impressive compared to the other players in the list, but when you consider the fact that this Wonderkid is only 15 years old, you’ll understand why he’s on this list.
The other players on the list are up to 5 years older than him, yet his stats still don’t seem that bad compared to theirs.
After a few years of development, this kid can become a really great Central Midfielder.
At only 17 years old, Eduardo Camavinga is already valued at 7.25M, and it’s very easy to see why. He has sensational stats for his age, which allow him to rival players twice his age.
If you have the budget for him, get him ASAP. He has the potential to become one of the best Central Midfielders in the world
Best Left Wingers
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Nico Serrano
|17
|Athletic
|66K
|Shola Shoretire
|16
|Man Utd
|100K
|Rayan Cherki
|16
|Lyon
|275K
|Pedro De La Vega
|19
|Lanús
|1.2M
|Jens Petter Hauge
|20
|Milan
|4.9M
|Curtis Jones
|19
|Liverpool
|8M
|Vinicius Junior
|20
|Real Madrid
|19.5M
Nico Serrano and Shola Shoretire are the cheapest players on this list. They’re 17 and 16 years old respectively, meaning they have a lot of time to develop their skills.
For how cheap they area, they already come with some decent stats, so they’re the best options for you if you don’t have too much money to spend.
Vinicius Junior is the most expensive player on this list with a value of 19.5M. At only 20 years-old, he’s already known around the world, thanks to the 4 U20 caps he’s acquired.
His stats are also incredible across the board, so not much more needs to be said about him. If you have the budget for him, make sure to get him as soon as you can.
Best Right Wingers
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Renyer
|17
|Santos
|55K
|Emanuel Vignato
|19
|Bologna
|800K
|Tete
|20
|Shakhtar
|2.6M
|Harvet Elliot
|17
|Liverpool
|5.5M
|Francisco Trincao
|20
|Barcelona
|7.25M
|Reiss Nelson
|20
|Arsenal
|21M
|Ferran Torres
|20
|Man City
|33M
17 year-old Renyer from Brazil is the cheapest player on the list, with a value of 55K. His stats aren’t that great straight off the bat, but give him 5 years and he’ll become an insanely good Right Winger.
Ferran Torres is the most expensive Right Winger on this list, with a value of 33M; but he’s worth every penny. He’s incredibly versatile and can play in many positions, but his stats favor the Right Wing the most.
Best Attacking Midfielders
|Name
|Age
|Club
|Value (£)
|Naci Ünüvar
|17
|Ajax
|185K
|Miguel Baeza
|20
|Celta
|200K
|Giovanni Reyna
|17
|Borussia Dortmund
|950K
|Reinier
|18
|Real Madrid
|1.2M
|Fabio Vieira
|20
|FC Porto
|1.8M
|Pedri
|17
|Barcelona
|8.25
|Phil Foden
|20
|Man City
|38M
Naci Ünüvar is the cheapest player on the list with a value of 185k. He is only 17 years old, yet his stats rival his peers who have been in the football world for several more years than him.
This shows that he has immense potential, and within a few years can become an excellent Attacking Midfielder.
Phil Foden doesn’t need much of an introduction. His stats and accomplishments speak volumes. With 15 U21 caps, 4 U21 goals and sensational stats across the board, he’s completely worth his 38M value