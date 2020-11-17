Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best Type 63 Loadouts Guide

In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best Type 63 Loadout Guide, we will cover a few of the tried and tested loadouts for the Type 63 semi-automatic rifle in BLOPS CW to help you in using this weapon to the best of its abilities.
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best Type 63 Loadouts
The Type 63 without any attachments isn’t the best weapon to have but some fine-tuning and picking the right attachment set for the right occasion can really make this a 2-hit kill rifle.
We will cover a few different loadouts and class setups for the Type 63 to cover all types of playstyles.
So, you are sure to find the one that fits your playstyle, be it aggressive or passive.
The Quotidian Type 63 Loadout
This loadout is suited for the majority of smaller game modes in Black Ops Cold War.
Attachments
- Kobra Red Dot
- 5” Match Grade
- Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
- Gru Elastic Wrap
- KGB Pad
- 12 RND Speed Mag
Perks
- Flak Jacket
- Tracker
- Ninja
- Gunfighter – WILDCARD
Methodical Warfare
If you like to hang back during gunfights to watch for flanks or you generally play the larger map modes then this Type 63 build should be to your liking.
Attachments
- Axial Arms 3x
- Agency Silencer
- 4” Rapid Fire
- 30 RND Mag
- MIKE Force Rear Grip
Perks
- Flak Jacket
- Scavenger
- Ghost
- Law Breaker – WILDCARD
The Airbender Build
Some folks like to fly like the wind and jump around corners with every weapon so this here class setup is for them.
We’ve kept the weapon as lite as possible while keeping the ADS Speed and Hip fire accuracy in mind.
Attachments
- Millstop Reflex
- Muzzle Break 7.62
- 3” Strike Team
- Marshal Foregrip
- Steady Aim Laser
- Tactical Stock
- Fast Mag
- Mike Force Rear Grip
Perks
- Flak Jacket
- Scavenger
- Ninja
- Gunfighter – WILDCARD
These are the 3 Best Type 63 Loadouts for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War that we recommend you use on the daily.