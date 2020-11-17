Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best Type 63 Loadouts Guide

In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best Type 63 Loadout Guide, we will cover a few of the tried and tested loadouts for the Type 63 semi-automatic rifle in BLOPS CW to help you in using this weapon to the best of its abilities.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best Type 63 Loadouts

The Type 63 without any attachments isn’t the best weapon to have but some fine-tuning and picking the right attachment set for the right occasion can really make this a 2-hit kill rifle.

We will cover a few different loadouts and class setups for the Type 63 to cover all types of playstyles.

So, you are sure to find the one that fits your playstyle, be it aggressive or passive.

The Quotidian Type 63 Loadout

This loadout is suited for the majority of smaller game modes in Black Ops Cold War.

Attachments

Kobra Red Dot

5” Match Grade

Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip

Gru Elastic Wrap

KGB Pad

12 RND Speed Mag

Perks

Flak Jacket

Tracker

Ninja

Gunfighter – WILDCARD

Methodical Warfare

If you like to hang back during gunfights to watch for flanks or you generally play the larger map modes then this Type 63 build should be to your liking.

Attachments

Axial Arms 3x

Agency Silencer

4” Rapid Fire

30 RND Mag

MIKE Force Rear Grip

Perks

Flak Jacket

Scavenger

Ghost

Law Breaker – WILDCARD

The Airbender Build

Some folks like to fly like the wind and jump around corners with every weapon so this here class setup is for them.

We’ve kept the weapon as lite as possible while keeping the ADS Speed and Hip fire accuracy in mind.

Attachments

Millstop Reflex

Muzzle Break 7.62

3” Strike Team

Marshal Foregrip

Steady Aim Laser

Tactical Stock

Fast Mag

Mike Force Rear Grip

Perks

Flak Jacket

Scavenger

Ninja

Gunfighter – WILDCARD

These are the 3 Best Type 63 Loadouts for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War that we recommend you use on the daily.