In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best Krig 6 Loadouts guide, we’ll cover all the best class setups that you can create for the Krig 6 in Blops Cold War.
Black Ops Cold War Best Krig 6 Loadouts
With its decently high damage and fire rate, coupled with its incredibly low recoil, the Krig 6 assault rifle has a lot of potential in Black Ops Cold War.
However, to capitalize on this potential, you need to pick the right loadout for the gun; otherwise, it won’t be nearly as good as it can be.
Below we’ve prepared a list of the best builds for the Krig 6, which will improve it in every aspect, making it easily one of the most dominant assault rifles in the game.
Supreme Stability Build
This build is mainly focused on further decreasing the recoil of the Krig-6, making it extremely stable.
This will allow you to mow down enemies without having to worry about counteracting the weapon’s spray pattern.
Attachments
- Muzzle Brake 5.56
- 5 Takedown
- Field Agent Grip
- Quickdraw Handle
- Wire Stock
Perks
- Tactical Mask
- Quartermaster
- Ghost
- Danger Close (Wildcard)
Loadout
- Gallo SA12
- Semtex
- Stun Grenade
- Field Mic
Balanced Loadout
This Krig-6 loadout is focused on balancing out the weapon, making it suitable for pretty much every playstyle.
The different perks and attachments selected for this loadout will increase the damage and fire rate of the Krig-6, while also making it more accurate with even less recoil.
Attachments
- Microflex LED
- Agency Suppressor
- 16” Paratrooper
- 40 Rnd Speed Mag
- Warden Tight Grip
Perks
- Engineer
- Scavenger
- Ghost
- Danger Close (Wildcard)
Loadout
- Hauer 77
- Stimshot
- C4
- Field Mic
Powerhouse Loadout
This loadout will make your Krig-6 an absolute powerhouse, allowing it to pump out more damage than practically any gun in the game while also maintaining its low recoil.
Attachments
- Microflex LED
- Muzzle Brake 5.56
- 7” Ranger
- Steady Aim Laser
- Foregrip
- 40 Rnd Speed Mag
- Dropshot Wrap
- Tactical Stock
Perks
- Flak Jacket
- Scavenger
- Gung-Ho
- Gunfighter (Wild Card)
Loadout
- Diamati
- Stimshot
- Semtex
- Field Mic
Ultra Instinct Class Setup
The attachments used for this class setup will make your reaction times much better with the Krig-6 by greatly decreasing its ADS time and increasing movement speed.
If your aim is on point, you’ll be able to win every duel you get into with this class setup.
Attachments
- 15” CMV Mil-Spec
- Agency Suppressor
- Infiltrator Grip
- Wire Stock
- Jungle-Styled Mag
Perks
- Flak Jacket
- Scavenger
- Ghost
- Gunfighter (Wild Card)
Loadout
- Stimshot
- Frag
- Proximity Mine
- Gallo Sa12