Demon’s Souls Remake All Rings Locations Guide

In this Demon’s Souls Remake Rings Locations guide, we’ll tell you about the effects and locations of each of the available rings that you can get in Demon’s Souls and their benefits.

Demon’s Souls Remake Rings Locations

Rings are a very important accessory in Demon’s Souls Remake that provide you with some powerful abilities and buffs that’ll help you out a lot in your demon-slaying adventures.

Below is the complete list of every ring in Demon’s Souls Remake and their locations so you don’t have a hard time searching for them.

Providential Ring

Available through the character creator when you start the game.

Ring of Longevity

Ring of Longevity is available as a reward for buying Deluxe Edition of Demon’s Souls PS5. If you have the standard edition, you can trade a Pure Bladestone to acquire the ring.

Head to Shrine of Storms and drop the ring in the nest of the crow in that area.

Log out of the game and head to the main menu and then log back in and the ring will be available to pick from the nest.

Sodden Ring

Make sure you are in Pure Black world tendency so you can loot this ring in the swamp in the Tower of Latria.

Ring of Uneven Scales

Farm the fat officials in Boletarian Palace to find a gold coin. Trade the gold coin with the crow as described for Ring of Longevity above to get the Ring of Uneven Scales.

Cat’s Ring

Effect

Allows you to fall from any height without taking any fall damage.

How to Obtain

When you reach the first fog gate in Leechmonger Archstone (guarded by the Black Phantom with the Cleaver), you’ll find it to the left of the gate.

You can also buy it from Patches, the Hyena in the Nexus. It costs 40000 souls.

Clever Rat’s Ring

Effect

Gives a 50% boost to your attack power when your HP falls below 30%.

How to Obtain

You’ll find it right in the middle of the ballista corridor located In the Tower of Latria.

Cling Ring

Effect

While you’re in the Soul Form, it increases your max HP by 40%.

How to Obtain

After you walk through the fog gate with the Blue Eye Knight in the Boletarian Palace, you’ll find it between the two portcullises that are at the base of the tower’s staircase.

Dull Rat’s Ring

Effect

Gives a 50% boost to your defense when your HP falls below 30%.

How to Obtain

It’s given as a reward for saving Lord Rydell at the Tower of Latria.

Eternal Warrior’s Ring

Effect

Makes your stamina restore faster.

How to Obtain

It’s dropped by Old King Doran.

Foe’s Ring

Effect

Gives a 20% increase to your damage output as Black Phantom.

How to Obtain

It’s given to you by Mephistopheles as a reward for taking care of Yuria, the Witch.

Fragrant Ring

Effect

Restores 1 MP every 4 seconds.

How to Obtain

If you choose the Royalty class, your character will start out with this ring.

It’s inside the treasure in the swamp area in Fool’s Idol Archstone.

You can buy it from Patches, the Hyena in the Nexus. It costs 60000 souls.

It can also be bought from Sparkly the Crow. He’ll ask for a Brass Telescope in return.

Friend’s Ring

Effect

Gives a 20% increase to your damage output as Blue Phantom.

How to Obtain

When your Character Tendency is Pure White, talk to the Monumental and you’ll be given this ring.

Graverobber’s Ring

Effect

Makes it more difficult for Black Phantoms to spot you.

How to Obtain

After you pass through the second fog gate in the Shrine of Storms, head upstairs and walk along the ledge towards the beam that leads to the other side.

It’s dropped by Graverobber Blige.

Master’s Ring

Effect

Gives a 15% boost to your Sweet Spot damage, but also reduces the damage output of your other attacks.

How to Obtain

When you’re in the area where you fight the Dragon God, look behind the ballista to the left and walk down the tight passage. You’ll find it on a dead body at the end of this passage.

It’s dropped by Body Form Executioner Miralda.

Regenerator’s Ring

Effect

Restores 4 HP per second.

How to Obtain

When you go into the poison swamp in the Leechmonger Archstone and get the Mirdan Hammer, you’ll find it in a cavity in the wall near that area.

In the area opposite to the tower where you found the Copper Key in the Shrine of Storms, walk down the cliff path. You’ll find it in the area where the two archers that you fought were positioned.

It can be bought from Sparkly the Crow. He’ll ask for a Jade Hair Ornament in return.

Ring of Avarice

Effect

Gives you 20% extra soul points from enemies.

How to Obtain

After the heart is dropped in the Fool’s Idol Archstone, you can find it from under the boss tower.

You can buy it from the Once Royal Mistress in the Tower of Latria. It costs 50000 souls.

Ring of Devout Prayer

Effect

Gives you an extra miracle slot

How to Obtain

It’s dropped by Saint Urban.

It can be bought from Sparkly the Crow. He’ll ask for a Large Sword of Moonlight in return.

It can also be bought from Selen Vinland at the Leechmonger Archstone. She’ll ask for a Crest of Vinland in return.

Ring of Disease Resistance

Effect

Increases base disease resistance by 400%.

How to Obtain

In the Fool’s Idol Archstone, you’ll find it in the swamp that’s located near the Primeval Demon.

From the Armor Spider Archstone, walk down to the end of the passage and then continue moving through the tight passage to your right. After you drop from the second scaffolding, look on the left of the third one to find a corpse containing this ring.

Ring of Flame Resistance

Effect

Increases your Fire Resistance by 40 points.

How to Obtain

You’ll find it inside the dragon nest outside the Boletarian Palace.

If you disable Patches, the Hyena’s traps in the Armor Spider Archstone, he’ll give you this ring as a reward.

Ring of Gash Resistance

Effect

Increases base bleeding resistance by 400%.

How to Obtain

After saving Saint Urban in the Adjudicator Archstone, talk to Patches, the Hyena to get this ring.

At the Phalanx Archstone, look for a tunnel under the bridge and you’ll find it on a corpse in the tunnel.

Ring of Great Strength

Effect

Improves equipment weight capacity by 50%.

How to Obtain

It’s dropped by Biorr, of the Twin Fangs.

While in the dragon nest area in the Boletarian Palace, you’ll find it under the dragon tail.

Ring of Herculean Strength

Effect

Improves item weight capacity by 50%.

How to Obtain

You can get it by handing over a Jade Hair Ornament to Stockpile Thomas.

It can also be obtained by killing Stockpile Thomas.

Ring of Magical Dullness

Effect

Gives a 20% boost to your magic defense, at the cost of 40% less magic power.

How to Obtain

At the Valley of Defilement, you’ll find it on a roof close to the very first fog gate.

It can be bought from Sparkly the Crow. He’ll ask for a Phosphorescent Pole in return.

Ring of Magical Sharpness

Effect

Gives a 20% boost to your magic attack, at the cost of 40% less defense power.

How to Obtain

On the fourth floor of the Tower of Latria, look for it inside the room which has four iron maidens. It’s the room that’s right before the staircase.

Ring of Poison Resistance

Effect

Increases base poison resistance by 400%.

How to Obtain

It’s in the hidden area in the Stonefang Tunnel that was initially covered in lava.

In the Boletarian Palace, look for it on the staircase in the area where Executioner Miralda is positioned.

Ring of Sincere Prayer

Effect

Improves miracle power by 50% and allows you to cast miracles 10% faster.

How to Obtain

It’s given as a reward for killing Maiden Astraea at Dirty Colossus Archstone.

Ring of the Accursed

Effect

Changes the enemies’ highest attack priority to the Wielder.

How to Obtain

In the tower Knight Archstone, you can find it in the tower where Yuria, the Witch is present.

It’s dropped by Mephistopheles.

Ronin’s Ring

Effect

Increases weapon durability.

How to Obtain

In the Adjudicator Archstone, you can find it in the cave area with the slugs.

It’s dropped by Scirvir, the Wanderer in the Armor Spider Archstone.

Thief’s Ring

Effect

Makes it more difficult for enemies to spot you.

How to Obtain

In the Boletarian Palace, look for it on the platform behind Ostrava, of Boletaria.