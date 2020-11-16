Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Tungsten Ingot Locations Guide

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, resources are the things you need to upgrade your gear and your armor (among other things) as you move ahead in the game. A rare resource and upgrade material in the game is Tungsten. In this guide, we’ll show you the locations of the rare Tungsten ingot in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Tungsten Ingot Locations

As Tungsten is the highest level ingot, it can create or turn your armor to Mythic level armor. This makes Tungsten desirable for the best upgrades in AC Valhalla.

Where to Find Tungsten Ingot

Being the rarest resource in the game, Tungsten ingots are very hard to find in AC Valhalla.

If you are at the start of the game, then you might not even have seen it yet as it can only be found in high-level regions of England like Hamptunscire, Snotinghamschire, etc.

Interestingly, you can’t buy tungsten ingot from Ravensthorpe’s merchant, unlike carbon and nickel ingots.

So, you will have to check the ingot markers on the map and hope to find Tungsten amongst the various other ingots

Wealth items are shown as golden dots on the game map when you synchronize a viewpoint, and ingots like Carbon, Nickel, or Tungsten are shown as three gold bars on the map.

However, do keep in mind that tungsten ingots are only available at higher level regions (90 or above level, to be specific).

To narrow down your hunt even further, we’ve listed the locations of the Tungsten ingots in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla below for your convenience.

Eurviscire Region

You will find 10 tungsten ingots in the Eurviscire region and they are listed as:

This one will be in the enemy camp in the region, and you can find it by using Odin’s sight. Go to the marker and clear the rubble with an Incendiary arrow and you will find the chest. Go to the marker and you will find the ingot possessed by Arms enemy man. This tungsten ingot will be under a wooden barricade and in order to open it, you need a key possessed by an enemy nearby. This one is also possessed by a nearby enemy in the location that you can find with Odin’s sight. This one is possessed by an Arms enemy man. Go to the fort and you will find it right of the door, inside a hut. Go to the ingot marker blow the wall to find ingot inside. Get to the marker and blow the wall up to find the key; the chest will be down the well. This one is in the alcove in the water.

Jorvik Region

Jorvik region has a total of 5 tungsten ingots:

This one is in the Multangular tower. In the church of the region. Use Odin’s sight to get three keys from the region to open the chest for this one. This one is in the tower. This one is in the cemetery just right of the Jorvik theater.

Glowecestrescire Region

There is one tungsten ingot in this region:

Go to the market square and climb the wall with an arrow and you will find it in a well under the vase.

Wincestre Region

The Wincestre region also has 5 tungsten ingots:

Get to the location and you will have to find the key with Odin’s sight that is in one of the houses. Get to the location, the key will be on the table, get the key and go inside the house to find ingot. When you are at the location, you will need two keys. One is in the opposite house and other one is in the chest building in lower roof. You will get the key by the wine barrels at the location. Climb up the ladder inside the building and clear the wooden barricade to find the ingot. This one will be inside the seminary.

These are all the locations where you can find the tungsten ingot during the story play.

There are a couple of other ways to get the tungsten ingot in AC Valhalla.

Fish Trading

When you have progressed through the game a bit, you will also unlock a fishing hut at your base settlement.

This fishing hut then can be used for fishing and you can then trade those fish to get tungsten ingots.

Hunting

Just like fish trading, you can hunt for different animal goods and then trade them for Tungsten.

To start hunting, you need to have Hunter’s Hut unlocked and then you will be able to trade for those hunted items.

Once you have hunted for some animal guts or wolf fangs or viper eggs, which are all rare items, you will be able to trade them in the hunter’s hut for rare resources, just get to the hut and talk to Wallace or Petra for trade-in.

So this is all ways you can get Tungsten Ingot in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.