In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Zombies are back again and this time the dedicated zombies’ map is called Die Maschine. We have prepared this guide to let you know how to turn on the power in the Die Maschine zombies map of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

How to Turn on Power in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

So, in Die Maschine, you will have plenty of things to do, such as unlocking the Pack a Punch machine, along with the main objective, which is to turn the power on.

You will have to complete multiple objectives in Cold War Zombies Die Maschine and will have to do so while fighting various kinds of zombies along the way.

Cash is Required

You will need some money in order to get through different objectives in Cold War Zombies.

There will be many doors to open and many barricades to remove and they will all cost some money, so make sure that you have around $8250 in cash before you hit the Die Maschine ground.

This money will help you open doors and remove barricades. A total of four barricades and three doors in the whole Die Maschine map, to be precise.

Once you have the cash, there is no need to worry about any other thing or level as there is no other specific requirement.

Doors and Barricades

Once you start, go to the door with a rabbit and pink color on it and you will need $500 to open it.

Go to your right; once you are inside and in the next room, you will have some rubble covering the staircase.

You will need $750 to clear the rubble from the staircase and go up. Here you will have another barricade on your left.

This area is called ‘The Penthouse.’ All the stopping points have a big X sign on them, so you will know the location easily.

This barricade will require $1000 to pass, pay the amount and jump down from there.

Next up, you will see another barricade of stones right ahead, and you will have to pay $1250 to open this one up.

Walk further ahead while on the lookout for all the zombies around and you will soon reach the main gate of the bunker where the power button is.

You will notice that all the blockages are costing more and more as you get close to your target.

This bunker gate barricade will cost you $1500 to open and you will be left with just two more doors to get to your objective.

Next up will be a locked door in the Medical Bay as things are starting to get darker around here. Open this one for $1500 again.

Now you are just one door away from completing the Die Maschine area from Blops Cold War.

After the medical bay door, go into the particle accelerator and you will immediately get the location of the power button in the control room.

The control room door will cost $1750 to open and after that, you will have access to the power button.

The power button itself will not cost anything, so go to the main controls near the window and turn the power on in Die Maschine.

Now you will have some perks and options to upgrade your stuff so take whatever you can.

This is all from the guide on how to turn on the power in Die Maschine in CoD Cold War.