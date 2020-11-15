M16 is one of the best weapons to carry in the Call of Duty series. In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best M16 Loadouts guide, we will tell you about a few loadouts for M16 with attachments and perks to make you dominant in the game. Let’s get started.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best M16 Loadouts

M16 is an iconic and classic burst-fire rifle and if you are looking to dominate your enemies in CoD Blops Cold War, you must choose M16 as your Primary Weapon.

We have mentioned some CoD Cold War builds for M16 below:

2-Shot Class Setup

This Blops Cold War build is for those who want the recoil to be minimum.

Attachments

Quickdot LED

Infantry Compensator

15.9” Strike Team

Steady Aim Laser

Field Agent Foregrip

45 RND Speed Mag

SASR Jungle Grip

SAS Combat Stock

Perks

Flack Jacket

Gung Ho

Scavenger

Overpowered Build

This build is suitable for a one-shot kill.

Attachments

Millstop Reflex

16.3” Rapid Fire

Front Grip

45 RD Speed Mag

Tactical Stock

Perks

Flack Jacket

Gung Ho

Scavenger

Free For All Loadout

This build is suitable for Free For All gameplay in Cold War.

Attachments

Infantry Compensator

SFOD Speed Grip

SAS Mag Clamp

Duster Stock

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Perks

Flack Jacket

Gung Ho

Scavenger

All-Rounder Class Setup

This build is suitable if you are looking for increased firepower, accuracy, speed and ammo count.

Attachments

Cobra Red Dot

Silencer

20.5” Task Force

SOF Target Designator

45 RND

Field Agent Foregrip

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Buffer Tube

Perks