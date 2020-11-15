M16 is one of the best weapons to carry in the Call of Duty series. In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best M16 Loadouts guide, we will tell you about a few loadouts for M16 with attachments and perks to make you dominant in the game. Let’s get started.
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best M16 Loadouts
M16 is an iconic and classic burst-fire rifle and if you are looking to dominate your enemies in CoD Blops Cold War, you must choose M16 as your Primary Weapon.
We have mentioned some CoD Cold War builds for M16 below:
2-Shot Class Setup
This Blops Cold War build is for those who want the recoil to be minimum.
Attachments
- Quickdot LED
- Infantry Compensator
- 15.9” Strike Team
- Steady Aim Laser
- Field Agent Foregrip
- 45 RND Speed Mag
- SASR Jungle Grip
- SAS Combat Stock
Perks
- Flack Jacket
- Gung Ho
- Scavenger
Overpowered Build
This build is suitable for a one-shot kill.
Attachments
- Millstop Reflex
- 16.3” Rapid Fire
- Front Grip
- 45 RD Speed Mag
- Tactical Stock
Perks
- Flack Jacket
- Gung Ho
- Scavenger
Free For All Loadout
This build is suitable for Free For All gameplay in Cold War.
Attachments
- Infantry Compensator
- SFOD Speed Grip
- SAS Mag Clamp
- Duster Stock
- Airborne Elastic Wrap
Perks
- Flack Jacket
- Gung Ho
- Scavenger
All-Rounder Class Setup
This build is suitable if you are looking for increased firepower, accuracy, speed and ammo count.
Attachments
- Cobra Red Dot
- Silencer
- 20.5” Task Force
- SOF Target Designator
- 45 RND
- Field Agent Foregrip
- Airborne Elastic Wrap
- Buffer Tube
Perks
- Flack Jacket
- Gung Ho
- Scavenger