Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Nickel Ingot Locations Guide

Ingots are resources in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that are used to upgrade your equipment. These Ingots are indicated by Gold bars that are scattered around the map. In this guide, we will help you find Nickel Ingot locations in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with fixed locations and other ways to acquire them.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Nickel Ingot Locations

Nickel Ingots can only be found in the regions with a suggested power level of 90 and 130. There are a total of 4 regions with these suggested power levels.

Lunden – Level 90

Nickel Ingot #1

The first Nickel Ingot can be found in the Temple of Sulis Minerva. Clear the area and enter the room where the icon is.

Shoot the red indicator on the wall to drop the weight down and jump in the hole. Kill the panther and loot the chest.

Nickel Ingot #2

At the north-west side of the region, look for an enemy with a key to the chest with Odin’s sight. Kill the enemy and loot the chest inside the viper pit.

Nickel Ingot #3

Use Odin’s sight and take the key from the enemy that has it. Jump into the water behind where the small tent is and look for an entrance with a wooden door. Break the door and loot the chest.

Nickel Ingot #4

The last Nickel Ingot in this region can be found inside the Londinium Bureau.

Enter the bureau and right under the hanging wooden platform, dive into the water, and loot the chest.

Oxenefordscire – Level 90

Nickel Ingot #1

One of the enemies in Linforda will be carrying a Nickel Ingot. Kill the enemy and loot him to get the Ingot.

Nickel Ingot #2

The nickel ingot will be inside a chest in one of the buildings around Evisham Abbey.

The room will be blocked, so go around the back and break the wall to get in. Climb up to the upper level and loot the chest found there.

Nickel Ingot #3

In the village of Perie, look for a locked house. You will have to find the key using Odin’s sight. Get the key and grab a red pot from nearby.

Enter the house and use the red pot to break the wall blocking your path. The chest will be behind the breakable wall in the basement level of the house.

Nickel Ingot #4

The chest is inside a house guarded by an enemy. Kill the enemy and grab the key from one of the tents near the house. Enter the house and grab your loot.

Nickel Ingot #5

When you get wealth no. 13 from inside the room, the room to its right has the chest. Shoot the lock from the window and grab the loot from there.

Nickel Ingot #6

From where you get the key for wealth no. 13, the chest is inside that room containing the Nickel Ingot.

Nickel Ingot #7

In the Derelict Shrine of Camulus, look for two keys around the building.

When you have both of the keys, head to the west side of the shrine and enter through the crack. The chest will be inside a dark room.

Nickel Ingot #8

Enter the Evinghou Tower by climbing from the north-west side and breaking the wooden window.

An enemy will be inside the tower carrying the Ingot. Kill the enemy and loot him to get your reward.

Nickel Ingot #9

This chest is inside a house in the village of Hammeham. Find the key to the house and enter in.

Move the barricade to find another key to enter the room containing the Nickel Ingot inside.

Sciropescire – Level 130

Nickel Ingot #1

Near the Wenlocan Outpost, a Skirmisher will be carrying the Ingot.

Nickel Ingot #2

The second Ingot is found inside a house in Wesberie city.

Nickel Ingot #3

Enter the cave near the waterfall and keep following the path. Look for a crack in the wall on your way. Enter through the crack and loot the chest.

Nickel Ingot #4

Right below the fast travel point is a movable barricade that has a breakable door behind it. Break-in through the door and get the ingot from the chest.

Nickel Ingot #5

The chest is behind a breakable wall inside the Dhustone Quarry. You need to grab a red pot from the stairs and throw it at the wall to enter the room that has the chest inside.

Nickel Ingot #6

The last chest is also inside the Dhustone Quarry. It is hidden behind a blocked hole that you can destroy by throwing a red pot at it.

Cent – Level 130

Nickel Ingot #1

The first Ingot is inside a room at the Old Gravesham Bridge.

Enter the bridge and move the barricade. Smash the weak wall and go through it to find the chest inside the room.

Nickel Ingot #2

Look for a Madman inside the Lolingestone Bandit Camp and kill him to get the reward.

Nickel Ingot #3

This is a locked chest inside a building. You need to get the key from a nearby tower. One of the dead bodies has a key in its pocket.

Get the key and go back to where the chest is. Enter the building by breaking the wall and grab your reward.

Nickel Ingot #4

You need to grab the key to the tower first before you can enter it. It is being carried by a Banneret in the Rouecistre Blockade.

Get the key from him and enter the tower. Shoot the other door from here and go back outside.

Now, enter the tower from the other door and climb down. The chest is inside the room.

Nickel Ingot #5

Under the viewpoint of this region is a tower that contains your fifth Nickel Ingot. You need to grab two keys before you can enter this tower.

One of the keys is inside a well near the tower. Enter the well and get the key from under the crate.

The other key is inside the building north of the tower. Enter the building through the second floor. Jump down when inside the room and grab the key from the shelf.

Go back to the tower and climb to the top by dropping the ladder down. The chest will be on the second floor of the tower.

Nickel Ingot #6

This Ingot is inside a cave at Chiselherst Bandit Camp. Enter the cave through the hole and follow the path.

Throw your torch at the green gas to clear your way and keep going straight. When you find a boulder, move it out of the way to reveal a breakable wall.

Go back and grab a red pot. Clear the gas in front of you and go to the breakable wall with the red pot. Throw the pot at the wall and go inside to grab your loot.

Nickel Ingot #7

In the west of the region is a small house that has the Ingot. Go inside the house and enter the basement.

There is a hole in the ground that is covered by boxes. Drop in the hole and follow the passage.

Jump to the other side and grab the key mid-air. Unlock the door and keep going straight.

You will now find three paths and three doors at the bottom. Go through each of the paths and get the key.

Now, go to the doors at the bottom and enter the rooms one by one. Two of these rooms will have wealth, while the third door leads outside.

Nickel Ingot #8

You have to raid the Dover Fortress to get this Ingot. One of the Skirmishers will be carrying the Nickel Ingot.

Nickel Ingot #9

This Ingot can also be found inside the building of the Dover Fortress. The building is near the short tower.

Nickel Ingot #10

Inside the Cantebury Barracks is a locked room that contains the Ingot.

The only way to enter this room by breaking the wall to the room using the red pots. Grab one from nearby and throw it at the breakable wall. Inside the room is a soldier and a chest.

Nickel Ingot #11

Near the same area is a Saint Martin’s Church that contains the chest inside.

Nickel Ingot #12

This chest is inside the Dorobernia Theater in Cantebury. There is a blockage in the center of the stage that you can go through.

Go through the open door and the passage with rocks.

Break the pots on your left and enter inside the room. Move the barricade and get the Ingot from the other side.

Nickel Ingot #13

The key to this chest is in the pockets of an Arbelist standing on a higher platform. Kill him and get the key from him to open the chest.

Nickel Ingot #14

Dive into the water in the southern part of the region near the Folcanstan shore.

Deep beneath is a sunken ship that has a chest. Look for the key in the wreck and open the chest when you find it.

These are all of the locations from where you can find the Nickel Ingot around these four regions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. You can also get Nickel Ingots from the shop for 250 silvers each and by trading animals and fish parts.