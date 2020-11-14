How to Decrypt the Floppy Disk in Black Ops Cold War Operation Chaos

One would feel that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a game only about shooting and killing enemies. But there’s more to it than that. CoD Blops Cold War also includes some technical elements, for instance, decrypting a disk. In this guide, we’ll show you how to decrypt the disk in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Operation Chaos.

You’ll need to decrypt the disk in the mission known as Operation Chaos. We’ll tell you the step by step process on how you can easily decrypt the disk and not waste your time.

Black Ops Cold War Operation Chaos Floppy Disk

The Operation Chaos mission requires you to uncover multiple pieces of evidence strewn across different missions.

There are three pieces of evidence required from three different assignments in the Black Ops Cold War to decode the floppy disk.

Players would need to get all three bits of evidence from those assignments first.

In order to overcome the floppy disk’s code and figure out the floppy disk passphrase, they would then need to use the proof.

A coded message

At the conclusion of the Nowhere to Run search, the first piece of proof is retrieved from Quasim.

Once you get him to spill the beans on Arash, the proof will be gathered immediately; just make sure not to throw him off the cliff.

Numbers Station broadcast

During the Brick in the Wall mission, the second piece of proof can be obtained: an audio reel is lying inside a factory on a table and is identified as evidence of Operation Disorder.

This is just as you set the informant free, so you could eventually come across it.

Front page of the Observer

You’ll find the third piece of evidence upstairs in a fake ’80s bar on the Red-light, Greenlight search. This is also part of the mission at Photo Intel.

Interacting with the Central Intelligence Agency console asks you to insert a code and a passphrase to decrypt the floppy disk in the Operation Confusion task.

This segment needs a bit of effort on your part as the strategies seem to be different for each player.

To decrypt the floppy disk, you’ll need both a passphrase and a secret. You will need the Coded Message for the passphrase. There is a series of blue and red numbers.

When you have found out the missing numbers, add them together and listen to the Numbers Station transmission to find out the corresponding city, your passphrase will be this city name.

Look at the front page of the Observer for the second half, and you’ll see highlighted letters which, when unscrambled, spell another city’s name.

Listen again to the Numbers Station transmission, and you will fit a series of numbers with the city name, which is the code you will need to enter to open the disk.

To successfully decode the floppy disk and complete Operation Chaos, merge the code and the passphrase.