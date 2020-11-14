XM4 is an assault rifle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This rifle is one of the best choices of AR you have in this game. In this guide, we will tell you about the class setup, builds, and overall best loadouts for the XM4 assault rifle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Best XM4 Loadouts

To setup an XM4 Class in CoD Cold War, you’re going to need to go into gunsmith and select the attachments we’ve outlined in our builds and then select the perks we’ve recommended for the build.

The secondary weapon is really up to your taste, but we recommend just sticking with the 1911 pistol for most of these load-outs in Blops Cold War.

All Rounder Build

This is a build that you can use in any type of situation in Cold War. While it doesn’t particularly excel in one area, it’s certainly not lacking either.

Go with this build if you’re unsure of your own playstyle or want an all-purpose go to class for a quick multiplayer session

Attachments

Millstop Reflex

5” Paratrooper

Foregrip

Fast Mag

Quickdraw Handle

Perks

Flak Jacket

Scavenger

Ghost

Competitive Multiplayer Build

This build is for the players who want to play the game in multiplayer mode seriously.

The suggested attachments and perks are given below for this build

Attachments

5” Task Force

Wire Stock

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Agency Suppressor

Jungle-Style Mag

Perks

Tactical Mask

Tracker

Ninja

Warzone Build

This loadout is for the players who wanted to use XM4 specifically in Warzone of Cold War.

The equipment you should attach to it is given below

Attachments

7” Takedown

Foregrip

Airborne Elastic Wrap

Suppressor

Salvo 50 Round Fast Mag

Perks

Tactical Mask

Scavenger

Flak Jacket

Run n Gun

This build is for the players who value speed for their weapon to quickly gun down their opponents.

While this XM4 build doesn’t substitute an SMG, it certainly makes your AR a lot more viable if you rush a lot.

Attachments

Quickdot LED

Infiltrator Grip

Fast Mag

Quickdraw Handle

Commando Assembly

Perks

Tactical Mask

Ninja

Ghost

Long Ranged

This build is to allow the XM4 to perform a bit better in long-range fights.

Attachments

Axial Arms 3x

Infantry Compensator

13″ Paratrooper

Foregrip

Impact Handle

Perks