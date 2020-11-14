XM4 is an assault rifle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This rifle is one of the best choices of AR you have in this game. In this guide, we will tell you about the class setup, builds, and overall best loadouts for the XM4 assault rifle in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Best XM4 Loadouts
To setup an XM4 Class in CoD Cold War, you’re going to need to go into gunsmith and select the attachments we’ve outlined in our builds and then select the perks we’ve recommended for the build.
The secondary weapon is really up to your taste, but we recommend just sticking with the 1911 pistol for most of these load-outs in Blops Cold War.
All Rounder Build
This is a build that you can use in any type of situation in Cold War. While it doesn’t particularly excel in one area, it’s certainly not lacking either.
Go with this build if you’re unsure of your own playstyle or want an all-purpose go to class for a quick multiplayer session
Attachments
- Millstop Reflex
- 5” Paratrooper
- Foregrip
- Fast Mag
- Quickdraw Handle
Perks
- Flak Jacket
- Scavenger
- Ghost
Competitive Multiplayer Build
This build is for the players who want to play the game in multiplayer mode seriously.
The suggested attachments and perks are given below for this build
Attachments
- 5” Task Force
- Wire Stock
- Airborne Elastic Wrap
- Agency Suppressor
- Jungle-Style Mag
Perks
- Tactical Mask
- Tracker
- Ninja
Warzone Build
This loadout is for the players who wanted to use XM4 specifically in Warzone of Cold War.
The equipment you should attach to it is given below
Attachments
- 7” Takedown
- Foregrip
- Airborne Elastic Wrap
- Suppressor
- Salvo 50 Round Fast Mag
Perks
- Tactical Mask
- Scavenger
- Flak Jacket
Run n Gun
This build is for the players who value speed for their weapon to quickly gun down their opponents.
While this XM4 build doesn’t substitute an SMG, it certainly makes your AR a lot more viable if you rush a lot.
Attachments
- Quickdot LED
- Infiltrator Grip
- Fast Mag
- Quickdraw Handle
- Commando Assembly
Perks
- Tactical Mask
- Ninja
- Ghost
Long Ranged
This build is to allow the XM4 to perform a bit better in long-range fights.
Attachments
- Axial Arms 3x
- Infantry Compensator
- 13″ Paratrooper
- Foregrip
- Impact Handle
Perks
- Flak Jacket
- Tracker
- Ghost