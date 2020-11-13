It’s never pleasant to have delays in downloads especially when everything else is super-fast. PlayStation 5 with it’s SSD can do wonders; however, it cannot play a role when it comes to downloads. This is why we have decided to write you this guide where we’ll give you tips and tricks to increase the speed of your downloads on PS5.

How to Increase PS5 Download Speeds

One of the biggest criticisms PS4 received was that the download speed for games was incredibly slow. Even with an internet that would otherwise take minutes to download huge games on other platforms, the PlayStation 4 took hours.

Thankfully Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed that download speeds on PlayStation 5 would be drastically improved.

To help you with increasing those download speeds on PlayStation 5, we have listed some tips below.

Keep Firmware up to date

It’s very much possible that the older software could be subject to some bug which is causing the downloads to slow down.

There is another possibility that the update might have better functioning when it comes to PS5 download speeds. Hence, it’s always smart to have the latest version running.

Go to Settings. Select System. Select System Software. Select System Software Update and Settings. Select Update System Software. Select Update Using Internet.

Check the Internet’s Bandwidth

This is probably the most concerning point for you as the speed of your download directly depends on this.

Maximum bandwidth means that more amount of data will be transferred over a certain period of time.

Therefore, go ahead and check your internet speed on any speed test platform on the internet.

Change your DNS Settings

Use Google’s DNS as it shall provide you with maximum speed.

Go to Settings. Select Network. Select Settings. Select Set Up Internet Connection. Scroll down to the bottom and select Set Up Manually. Select Use a LAN Cable. Select DNS. Change the Primary DNS to 8.8.8.8. Change the Secondary DNS to 8.8.4.4. Select Done.

Wired Connection can be handy

A wired connection is always going to be smoother than Wi-Fi. It also gives more reliability and stability.

Go to Settings. Select Network. Select Settings. PS5 Network Connection Status Select Set Up Internet Connection. Scroll down to the bottom and select Set Up Manually. Set Up Internet Lan Select Use a LAN Cable. Set Up Internet Lan Change the settings you’d like to use on the next screen and select Done.

Check if the Firewall is blocking PS5

In specific aggressive Pi-Holes or PFBlocker setups can prevent Sony’s servers from being contacted by the PS5.

If this is the case, the user must either delete the entries that impact the connection to the PS5 or forward the correct ports to ensure that the connection can be formed by the PS5.

Increase Speed by Rest Mode

It makes sense that the game will be downloaded quicker, though marginally, in rest mode. Without any obstacles, the computer can just concentrate on the job at hand.

Go to Settings. Select System. Select Power Saving. Select Features Available in Rest Mode. Toggle Stay Connected to the Internet on.

For an automatic update on Rest Mode

Go to Settings. Scroll down and select Saved Data and Game/App Settings. Select Automatic Updates. Toggle both Auto-Download and Auto-Install in Rest Mode on.

Manage your PS5 downloads

The more tasks you want it to do the slower it will perform certain tasks at the same time.

If you want the fastest download rates possible, you can then download one thing at a time and should not play multiplayer video games while they are uploading.

Press the PS button on your DualSense controller to pull up the Control Center. If there is no Downloads/Uploads icon you do not have any active downloads. If you see the Downloads/Uploads icon, select it. Highlight any games currently downloading and press the Options button on your controller. Select Pause All.

Should you want to resume downloading any games afterward, follow these steps: