Leveling up is essential to face much more powerful enemies and take on new areas. In this guide, we will tell you different ways and tricks to farm XP and How to level-up faster in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Like every other RPG type game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also has a leveling system that defines your character’s abilities and power.

How to Level Up Fast in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Each time you level-up in AC Valhalla, you get 2 skill points that you can use to unlock new skills that improve Eivor’s attributes. There are 3 skill trees that provide different playstyles. These are:

Wolf

Raven

Bear

To unlock these skills, you need to farm XP and level-up quicker. The ways that you can level-up faster are:

Completing Story Missions

When you play through the campaign and finish story missions, you are awarded hundreds of XP.

The amount of XP that you gain is increased when you get nearer to the story’s final mission. This method may not be that fast, but it does give you more XP.

Looting Chests

Looting a chest will give you a formidable amount of XP as well as wealth that you can later on use to buy upgrades for your gear. These chests are indicated by Gold bars on the map.

Killing Enemies

When you kill an enemy in combat, you get 10 XP and 15 XP for doing a stealth kill. Try to focus on getting more stealth kills if you can.

Synchronizing Towers

Synchronizing towers will grant you some amount of XP and will mark different quests and loot chests on the map that help you gain XP.

The synchronization towers are indicated by a white eagle on the map. The markers with the blue eagle indicate that the tower has already been synchronized.

Mysteries

Completing mysteries award you a massive amount of experience points. These are marked as a blue dot on the map and take a few minutes to solve.

Every region has one or two mysteries to solve. So before going to your next mission, remember to complete the mysteries in that region.

Doing Reda’s Contracts

Reda has a bunch of contracts for you to complete. You can find these contracts on the map indicated by a green question mark.

There are daily and weekly contracts that grant you experience points and Opals.