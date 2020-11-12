Assassins Creed Valhalla Offchurch Key Location Guide

Just like all the other barred doors, you will need to find another way to go inside the Offchurch. This guide will tell you the location of the Offchurch key in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The Barred Offchurch door, which is locked from the inside, is one of the most confusing riddles in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassins Creed Valhalla Offchurch Key Location

Even though you need a key to get inside, you need to do something else first.

You need to finish the ‘Tilting the Balance’ quest, more specifically the part where you are required to find and explore Burged’s hideout.

This part of the quest requires you to go to the bottom area of the Offchurch, located in the Southeast of Ledecestrescire.

You will notice a bunch of wealth markers here in Offchurch, so this will surely pay off.

When you are playing ‘Tilting the Balance’ and have progressed to the part where you are now in Offchurch’s vicinity, you will see that it is a restricted area.

You are required to go down the crypt, but that wouldn’t be too easy as the area is heavily guarded.

You may choose to go stealth mode or just kill everyone on your way. It’s advisable to go past the guards on the entrance unnoticed.

Kill the guards afterward, without the other ones knowing about it. You also need to get rid of some more enemies here so that they won’t trouble you later on.

Now after the guards are taken care of, head into the main building and go downstairs.

You will find a lot of guards here, so take them out silently and loot all the rooms here.

As mentioned before that the wealth markers are worth noticing here. You will find Carbon Ingot and a Book of knowledge here too.

As you go through the corridors, you will see the key icon appear on your screen, which you need to follow.

Explore the area on your way and loot till you reach a room with lots of red banners. The enemy here has the key you have been looking for.

He is quite fast, so dodge his attacks if you wish to stay alive. Once the enemy is brought down, loot him to obtain the Offchurch Key and finally unlock that locked door.