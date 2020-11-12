Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Lost Drengr Locations Guide

Fierce warriors known as the Lost Drengrs are dotted around the open world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In this guide, we will help you find the locations of all the Lost Drengrs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and provide tips on how you can win each duel against them.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Lost Drengr locations

According to the AC Valhalla lore, Drengrs are the loyal and greatest soldiers of King Ragnar Lothbrok. These soldiers dispersed after their king was killed in the Pit of Snakes by King Ella of Northumbria.

The reason these men want to fight you is to die an honorable death in battle, to enter Valhalla once and for all.

To engage any of the Lost Drengrs, you need to find them and then just talk to them to start the duel.

Even though they wish to embrace death, Lost Drengrs will not go easy on you.

The following are the locations of the Lost Drengrs in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Erik Loyalskull

Erik Loyalskull is in Norway. Erik Loyalskull can be found in a cave north of Fornbury, in the region of Rygjafylke.

The cave itself is towards the eastern side, near the corner of the map. Erik can be found at the end of the said cave.

Erik has the suggested power of 1 but will still prove to be a huge challenge, so it is recommended that you save before facing him.

Erik is fast, so make sure to stay locked on to him to avoid losing him. Erik can easily use ranged attacks if you are not careful enough.

Thor The Fish Monger

Fish Monger Thor is in East Anglia, just North East of Northwic. Fish Monger Thor is just along the northern bank of the river after it divides. Fish Monger Thor has a suggested power of 55.

Thor will be relentless for most of the fight. However, at times, he will just stand still and throw javelins at you.

These deal a lot of damage, but also leave him open for attacks.

As an added bonus, you can use the mushrooms around the water edges to fill your adrenaline and use it to squeeze the maximum damage that you can.

Nokkfylla Shine-Eye

This Lost Drengr is present at the northern edge of the map in the region of Eurvicscire.

He can be easily located as he is near one of the fast travel points, just above where Northumbria is written on the map. He has a suggested power of 190.

Nokkfylla is a little worse regarding his wealth and has lost his marbles.

Gotafrid Fairrobes

Gotafrid Fairrobes is present in Eurvicscire, northeast of Doncaestre.

He can be found on the northern bank of the river and has a suggested power level of 190.

Gotafrid Fairrobes witches between duel blades and duel shields, making for an interesting fight. He has both defensive and aggressive attacking patterns

Skegjold Frenzy-Seeker

This difficult named Lost Drengr is found on Snotinghamscire, just northeast of the fast travel point. He has a suggested power of 280.

Skegjold Frenzy-Seeker is the only Lost Drengr who poses an average challenge.

The fight has no special moments and can be beaten like a hardened regular enemy.

Since the game is a new release, this guide will be updated as more information on the Lost Drengrs is discovered. This is all we have as of now.