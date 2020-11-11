There are many secret or mythical weapons in the newly released Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, like King Arthur’s sword Excalibur or the one we will discuss here, the complete Thor’s Armor set. Here we will show you How to Get Thor’s Gear Set in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Thor’s complete armor set in AC Valhalla contains 5 items in total. These are armor pieces, Thor’s helmet, Cloak, and Mjolnir (Thor’s Hammer).

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thor’s Gear Set

Thor’s complete armor set has 5 items, as mentioned above. You will first get three daggers by fighting Daughters of Lerion.

Then you will be able to find Thor’s Helmet and then Cloak and, at the very end, Thor’s Hammer, Mjolnir.

The Thor armor set is a high profile set and you will have to work hard to get it. Especially for Mjolnir, which you will only be able to get once you have completed the main story.

So, what you can do is first complete the whole story and then find and acquire all the armor pieces and then go for the Mjolnir.

Keep in mind that you can only interact with Mjolnir if you have a complete Thor armor set, even if you find the hammer beforehand.

Daughters of Lerion

These three daughters of Lerion fights are marked as blue dots of World Events on the map.

Daughters of Lerion are actually witches of very high level and you will have to go to the marked place on the map and defeat these witches to get three daggers.

The first one will be Goeril in Grantebridgescire that you will find in the location in below picture:

The second one is Cordelia, you will find her in the location shown below:

The last one Regan will be here:

After you are done with the three armor pieces, now you need to find the Helmet.

Thor’s Helmet

After defeating all three daughters of Lerion and getting three daggers, your next target is Thor’s Helmet.

Now you need to get those three daggers to the location marked in the below map and install them in the statue that you see in the marked place.

Just placing the daggers in the statue will get you Thor’s Helmet.

Go inside the small hut on the marked location and you will find the statue to put the daggers inside and you will get the helmet.

Thor’s Cloak

This is the last item in the list before you get to the Mjolnir and it will take some effort. For this one you have to basically defeat all members of Order of the Ancients.

After you are done with the order of the ancients, get back to your own settlement. Talk to Hytham there and you will get the Thor’s Cloak.

How to get Mjolnir (Thor’s Hammer)

Now that you are done with the whole armor set, your next and final target is Thor’s Hammer, Mjolnir.

For this one, you need to complete the whole storyline so that all the locations in Norway are accessible.

Now when you embark on the journey to get Mjolnir, first make sure to equip the whole Thor armor set and then set to the location that is very north of Hordafylke, Norway. Here:

When you get to the location, you will see Thor’s Hammer stuck in a stone and if you have the whole Thor armor set equipped, you will be deemed worthy and will be able to pull the hammer out. This will also unlock your Worthy achievement.