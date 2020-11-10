In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Vinland Collectible Locations guide, we will list all the collectibles, their locations and how to find them in Vinland.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Vinland Collectible Locations

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there are two different types of collectibles in the Vinland region (Vinland Saga fans can cheer) which are Wealth and Mysteries.

In this guide, we will list all the collectibles, their locations and how to find them.

Vinland Wealth Locations

In AC Valhalla, there are a total of 4 wealth locations in Vinland region.

The wealth locations are represented by Golden icons on the world map and get marked on the map when you synchronize the viewpoints.

Below we have listed all the information regarding the Wealth Collectibles in Vinland.

Wealth Location #1:

You will find this wealth North of Steinnhus Camp. The wealth is a Carbon Ingot and is located in an enemy camp.

Loot the chest in the enemy camp to obtain the Carbon Ingot wealth.

Wealth Location #2:

This wealth is located North East of Bruhamarr Outpost inside an enemy camp. The wealth is a Carbon Ingot and is present inside a locked chest.

You will need to obtain two keys to unlock the chest. The keys are located in two tents inside the camps.

Get the keys to be able to obtain the wealth from the chest.

Wealth Location #3:

You will find this wealth North of Hvallgrof Outpost. Like the other two, this wealth is also a Carbon Ingot and is located inside an enemy camp.

The wealth will be inside a locked chest and the key is held by one of the people in the camp.

Find the key to unlock the chest and obtain the wealth.

Wealth Location #4:

This wealth is located North of Narfljot Camp inside an enemy camp. The carbon ingot wealth in present in a locked chest and the keys are held by enemies in the camp.

Obtain the keys from the enemies to unlock the chest and obtain the wealth.

Vinland Mysteries Locations

In AC Valhalla, there are a total of 7 Mystery locations in Vinland region. Mysteries consist of different side missions and open world interactions.

The Mystery locations are represented by blue icons on the world map, when you are synchronizing the viewpoints.

Below we have listed all the information regarding the Mystery Collectibles in Vinland.

Mystery Location #1: A Dead Man’s Tale

This Mystery can be started in Nyhofn which is east of Steinnhus Camp. Talk to the Norse Woman to start the side quest.

In this side quest, you will have to bring back the dead body of the man from the woods who died while hunting back to the Norse Woman.

Mystery Location #2: Breaking Teeth, Not Hearts

This mystery is connected with another mystery ‘Flight of Fancy’ and you will have to complete that first. To start this mystery, head to Nyhofn and talk to the Man.

He will ask you to look for someone. Mystery ‘Flight of Fancy’ will now be available to you. Finish that mystery and then return to this man to continue this one.

After the dialogue, start following them.

On your way, you will be attacked by some wild animals which you will have to kill to make that man happy.

After all animals are dead, head back to Nyhofn to finish the mystery.

Mystery Location #3: Standing Stones

This mystery is present in Tionontata:ken and in this task, you will have to solve the puzzle by lining up the structure to match the symbol on the paper you found.

Mystery Location #4: O Yan Do’ Ne

This mystery is located east of Kahrhaken:rat and in this mystery, you will have to hunt down a Legendary Moose.

The best method is to equip bare fists as it will deal the most damage to the animal than other weapons. Kill the animal to complete the mystery.

Mystery Location #5: Flight of Fancy

This mystery is present far North of Kahrhaken:rat. Talk to the woman standing up on the cliff to start the mystery.

The woman’s pet has run away and she cannot get her back. Jump down the cliff to find her pet Turkey and then lead it back to her to finish the Mystery.

Mystery Location #6: Cairn: Lonhontsiio:ke

This mystery is located west of Tsoka’we’kowahne.

At the starting point, interact with the Cairn to start the mystery.

Stack the stones according to the sizes (from largest on the bottom to the smallest at the top) to complete this Cairn.

Mystery Location #7: Ursine Takeover

The last mystery in this region is present in Vithrloekr.

In this mystery, let the bears kill the man and then obtain the key from his corpse to complete the takeover and the mystery.