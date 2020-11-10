In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Best Skills guide, we’ll be giving you a quick rundown of what we think are some of the most useful skills found in the game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla allows the player to give their character various abilities and buffs as they progress through the game. You will earn skill points for completing various activities as you level up.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Best Skills

Once Eivor gains enough XP to proceed to the next level, you will gain a total of two skill points. You will be able to utilize these skill points in the Skills Tree.

If you choose to ignore all of these buffs and upgrades for Eivor, you will face a great amount of difficulty in pushing through the higher levels of the game.

Acquiring a bunch of buffs will eventually allow you to get one unique skill.

Skills can be divided into three sections of the tree.

The top branch colored red allows you to excel in face-to-face combat.

The blue branch helps you to improve your ranged skills.

Yellow branch allows you to be more resourceful during battles.

Aside from all the buffs you’ll find scouring through the skill tree, we’ll be pointing out a few useful unique skills that can help you to control the tides of a battle unto your power.

Stomp

During fights with Eivor, you’ll be knocking down enemies to the ground a lot. At this point, the Stomp ability is extremely useful as it will help you to quickly drain your enemies of their health pool.

Warrior Takedown

After buffing a good amount of your adrenaline, you can choose to pick the Warrior Takedown skill.

This allows you to deal with an unaware enemy using your melee weapon. Although, you’ll alert all enemies within your vicinity; it will also instantly fill up your Adrenaline bar.

Explosive Corpse

If you’ve stealth killed an enemy, and its body lies there to either be hidden or discovered.

Then you can choose to trap it with an explosive, so if anyone comes near it, it will set off an explosion.

Parry Damage

If you’re good at parrying enemy attacks, then you should definitely grab this ability to be able to slowly chip away at your enemies’ health.

Stealth Recon

Staying undetected and crouched will allow you to gain valuable intel of a site around you.

This will allow you to automatically mark any enemies within your area, and allow you to create a comprehensive tactical strategy to clear the area of any and all enemies.

Chain Assassination

The more enemies you can kill while in stealth, the better I say. Obtaining Chain Assassination will allow you to throw an axe at a second NPC that stands within a specified range of your first assassination.

Advanced Assassination

Higher level targets are a bit of a nuisance to deal with when it comes to stealth. With this skill, you will be able to initiate a timing-based attack, that can instantly take care of a tougher enemy.

Backstab

Deal a significant amount of damage if you land a successful blow on the back of an enemy. This will also stagger the target.