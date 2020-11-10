Given the increasing number of RPG mechanics in Assassin’s Creed franchise, the games now have multiple endings based on your choices. This guide will show you how to get the best ending in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Best Ending

In order to get the best ending in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you need to make 5 major choices throughout the course of the game. These choices will determine the ending you get.

You have the ease of missing out on 2 of these; however, if you select 3 wrong options, you will miss out on the game’s best ending.

1st Choice

The first of these major choices is presented in the mission “Seas of Fate” in Chapter 5 of Battle of the Northern Way, before you leave Norway.

Here at the end of the mission, you are presented with the choice to take the resources from Norway to England or leave them for Styrbjorn. Here, you need to select to leave the resources for Styrbjorn.

2nd Choice

The second choice is early next to the first. When you talk to Randvi, you have the option to look at the Alliance Map or ask her if she is OK. Select the option “Are you alright?”. this choice leads to the main mission “Taken for Granted.”

At the end of the mission, you are to climb a tower where you have the option to start a romance with Randvi.

Now you need to turn her down and cannot start a romance with her. When presented with the dialogue choice, select “Now is not the right time.”

3rd Choice

The third choice is in the main mission “Blood from a Stone” in Chapter 2 of The Paladin’s Stone.

After the battle, you will start a conversation with Basim and your brother. During the choices in this cutscene, you need to make sure that your character remains calm.

Here, you need to make two correct choices. The first will be “Take a Breath” and “Punch Basim.” select “Take a Breath” at this choice.

Next, you will be presented with the following choices to select from, “Enough of this.” and “Punch Sigurd.” here, you need to select “Enough of this” instead of punching Sigurd. This will conclude the 3rd choice.

4th Choice

The 4th choice will be presented after you complete the Saga in Cent.

You have to go back to the settlement and report on it, but you will get into a boss fight with Dag. Once you defeat Dag, the 4th choice will be presented.

As you defeat Dag, a cutscene plays with dying Dag, trying to reach for his axe.

You can either “Give Dag his Axe” or “Deny Dag his Axe.” here, select “Give Dag his Axe.” your character will place the axe on Dag’s chest and wish him luck in the afterlife.

5th Choice

The final choice will be presented after the Saga of Essexe is completed and you go back to the settlement to report on it.

Here, Sigurd will be delivering a rather cruel decision for a case of thievery. He orders the thief to pay back thirty times what he stole.

Here, you are presented with the choice to either tell Sigurd that the decision is unjust or support him as the Jarl.

Chose the second option to support Sigurd. Select the “I support Sigurd’s judgment” option as the final step towards the Best Ending.

Best Ending

The best ending has the best outcome for both Sigurd and Eivor. By selecting the choices as described above, Eivor succeeds in gaining Sigurd’s trust and admiration.

Sigurd declares that his time as the Jarl is coming to an end and appoints Eivor in his place.

With this, both the brothers return to England, where Eivon is accepted as the new Jarl of the tribe, and this marks the Best Ending for AC Valhalla.