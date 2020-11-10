Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Asgard Collectible Locations Guide

In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Asgard Collectible Locations, we will be showing you where you can find all wealth and mysteries located throughout Asgard.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Asgard Collectible Locations

We’ve taken the liberty to precisely track down each collectible Location within Asgard in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and listed them down below to better help you in your excavation journey.

The only wealth you’ll be able to find here is Ymir’s Tear Stones.

Wealth #1

The first of many Ymir’s Tear Stones can be found on the island with Heimdall’s Tower.

Track the marker through the side of the mountain as you find a small cave entrance to lead you in. Here, you’ll find a breakable floor.

Grab the explosive flask at the top and aim it at the floor below to create an opening to the chest containing the Ymir’s Tear Stone.

Wealth #2

The second Tear Stone can be found on the same island (Heimdall’s Tower). Head East of Heimdall’s Tower.

Grab the explosive flask and run across the series of pillars using the rope. Aim it at the destroyable wall and open the chest to grab the Ymir’s Tear Stone.

Wealth #3

Head North-East from Heimdall’s Tower to find this piece of wealth. Run along the coastline to find the chest under a tent, containing yet another Ymir’s Tear Stone.

Wealth #4

The fourth piece can be found on the Eastern part of Asgard, on the East-most Island.

Follow the marker to the small-but adequate house. Break the wooden window at the back to gain entrance to the chest inside.

Wealth #5

The fifth piece can be found a little South-East from the fourth Tear Stone.

Climb onto the trees and use the rope to get to the chest on one of the platforms. Loot it to find the fifth of Ymir’s Tear Stone.

Wealth #6

Head further South-East to find various pieces of wealth stacked together on the same island as that of the fourth and fifth Ymir’s Tear Stone.

Make your way to the top of the marked tower to find a chest with the Tear Stone.

Wealth #7

Dive down from the tower you just climbed and continue South from the hay-stack until you reach guards sitting by a camp-fire, guarding a chest.

Defeat the guards and grab the Tear Stone from the chest.

Wealth #8

Head East from the camp-fire and break the ice wall to find a secret passage.

Creep through the small crevice to your right and continue forward to find a frosted window. Shoot through it to open the door on the other side.

Head in through the now-open path to the chest and collect the Ymir’s Tear Stone.

Wealth #9

Slide through the opening and use an explosive flask to open the breakable wall ahead. Here, you’ll find another chest with another of Ymir’s Tear Stone.

Wealth #10

Make your way to the South-Eastern part of the Eastern Island. Parkour your way through the broken docks to find a treasure chest on a small island.

Wealth #11

Go to the Well of Urdr, and head deep into the cave. Dive into the water, and head backwards to find a chest with Ymir’s Tear Stone.

Wealth #12

Backtrack your way through the water again and climb back up. Continue through the depths of the cave to find another treasure chest on a platform above.

Wealth #13

Dive from the top of the Utengard Chasm’s hill, into the haystack. And then dive again into the water further below.

Swim to the back, into the cave to find a beam inside. Redirect it, so it reflects onto the next orb. Turn the next orb to the final one, and activate the contraption.

The Tear Stone rests underneath the cave. Swim through the now-open path from below to find the chest with the Tear Stone.

Wealth #14

Head to Utengard Chasm to find the chest in the center of the circle. The chest will be locked and the key can be found through a crevice in the wall at the North side.

Grab the key off one of the guards and unlock the chest to find Ymir’s Tear Stone.

Wealth #15

The fifteenth Tear Stone is found North from the previous one. Climb up the wall, and track the chest through the crack in the wall.

You will find it locked behind a wooden fence-gate. Climb over, and move the different pieces to gain access.

Wealth #16

You can find yet another piece of Wealth in Utengard Chasm. Break through the wooden ceiling to land onto the chest with another of Ymir’s Tear Stone.

Wealth #17

Head East of Utengard Chasm to find a wealth piece resting in a small room in the mountain.

Wealth #18

Another Tear Stone can be found nearby in the same area, only slightly East.

Use the wooden grate above to cause an explosion down below and unlock the gate. Enter, and simply claim your reward.

Wealth #19

Continue further East into the river from the previous Tear Stone and dive under to find the Tear Stone deep below in a sunken chest.

Wealth #20 / Mystery #6 – Noble Hearts

Head West of your previous location to find a herd of reindeers.

This is more of a World Event, and you will have to follow the reindeers around and defend them from a pack of wolves until you find a spawned chest that contains one of Ymir’s Tear Stones.

Wealth #21

Make your way to directly below the ‘Asgard’ label in the map. Continue into Ivaldi’s Forge and climb up.

Shoot down the ladder, and climb up to the hidden platform to find your treasure.

Wealth #22

Now dive back below, and continue ever-so-slightly back up until you find a passage through the wall.

Here, you’ll find another chest with another Ymir’s Tear Stone within the confines of Ivaldi’s Forge.

Wealth #23

Make your way out of Ivaldi’s Forge and head North-West to the next wealth piece.

You’ll find that the chest lies beyond your reach behind the iron grates. Dive under-water to go past them and find the chest.

Wealth #24

Now head North-East of Ivaldi’s Forge for the next Tear Stone. Grab an explosive flask and throw it at the door blocked by rubble to create an opening. Grab in and pick up the Tear Stone from the chest.

Wealth #25

Head South-East from Ivaldi’s Forge this time, to Ymir’s Altar. The chest will be on top of a platform in front of you past the poisonous gas. Grab it and head out ASAP.

Wealth #26

Now head to the center of the island, right next to Ivaldi’s Forge.

Climb the golden pillar and, continue to climb on top of the huge structure to find a zipline. Use the line and drop at the first rope you see.

Follow the rope to the chest, and collect the Tear Stone.

Wealth #27

Continue North from Ymir’s Altar to find the 27th piece of wealth. It can be found simply on top of the marked platform.

Wealth #28

Head South-East from Ymir’s Altar, past the river, to the small island (Indre Holm). Dive underneath while traveling to the island to find a hidden passage underneath.

Unlock the gate by solving the simple puzzle and redirecting the electrical beams to their respective receivers.

You’ll find two passages (Breakable walls) here protected by shields. The one to your right contains an enemy, while the left one has Ymir’s Tear Stone.

Wealth #29

Go onto the Indre Holm island, and to the South you will find a marked wealth piece. Continue into the depths of the cave to find a chest lying in the center, next to the statue.

Wealth #30

Once you’ve defeated Fenrir, you will be able to reach this Tear Stone.

You can find the wealth piece on the Western most island in Asgard.

Make your way to the chest through the opening in the mountain. Move the boulder out of the way to continue forward.

You’ll find two crevices in front of you. The one to the left will take you to a letter, while the one to the right will take you to the chest containing Ymir’s Tear Stone.

Mystery #1 – Njord’s Lament

The mystery can be found on a tiny island on the Northern part of the map. It’s easy to spot as it’s the only small isle in this area.

Njord seems to be drunk on the side of a cliff, missing her true love Skadi who chooses to reside within the mountains.

When you tell Njord the risk he takes, staying where he is. He will get up and ask you to bring him a boat.

After you bring a boat over, take him to the marked location to complete the mystery.

Mystery #2 – Food of the Gods

Andhrimnir seeks to hunt the immortal boar, a food for loyalty. You can find the hunter on the North-Western part of the Eastern Island in Asgard.

Follow Andhrimnir into the woods. He will take you to the boar.

Mystery #3 – Milk of Humankind

This mystery can be found south of Trolltonn. You’ll find Audumbla has been caged and is very hungry.

Create a path for the cow so it can leave. Follow it outside until you complete the event.

Mystery #4 – Cairn Completed

Head South-East of Utangard Chasm to find a mystery by the cliff-side. Start stacking up the stones to reach the marked height.

This will complete the Cairn.

Mystery #5 – Hel’s Well

Now continue North-East from your previous location, or East of the Utangard Chasm to find ‘Hel’s Well.’ Motull will be shouting, asking you to let him into Hel’s Well.

He will challenge you to a fight, and ask you to fulfill his wish if he wins or send him to Helheim if he loses.

Defeat him to complete the mystery.

Mystery #6 – Noble Hearts

Head West of your previous location to find a herd of reindeers. This is more of a World Event, and you will have to follow the reindeers around and defend them from a pack of wolves until you find a spawned chest that contains one of Ymir’s Tear Stones.

This will also complete a mystery.

Mystery #7 – Thor Flyting

Go South of Ivaldi’s Forge until you hit the coast. Accept Thor’s flyting challenge and prepare to diss him.

T: Come and flyt me, All-Father, it’s time to perform. I’m the ruler of thunder. Cross the water and meet me. I’ll show you my might.

H: O beware what you ask for, I will finish the fight.

T: I’ve slain giants and monsters, I’m endlessly brave. I’m adored by the masses from warrior to slave. You are the worst of the Aesir, a coddled old clod.

H: I’m as wise as an owl, you’re a fool of a God.

T: Shame serves as your shadow wherever you roam. Your failure’s the point, and I’ll hammer it home. You’re a simpering graybeard who’ll soon meet his end.

H: Well, your victory’s not what my visions portend.

Mystery #8 – Valhalla Bound

The 8th mystery can be found next to Indre Holm. Talk to Einherjar, and after a brief conversation, this will complete the mystery.

Mystery #9 – Ymir’s Altar

The final mystery of Asgard can be found on the central island, East of Ivaldi’s Forge.

Go to the rock at the center, and make an offering to the Ymir’s Altar. This will complete all mysteries within the region of Asgard.

That should be all of the Locations of the collectibles in the Asgard region of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.