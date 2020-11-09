Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Lunden Collectibles Locations Guide

In our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Lunden Collectibles Guide, we’ll cut short the work for you and get you up to speed with the locations of all the collectibles found in the Lunden Region of AC Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Lunden Collectibles Locations

The content rich world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is full of things to do and secrets to discover.

There are different types of collectibles to be found in Lunden including wealth, mystery and artifacts.

Below, you’ll find a look-over at the locations of all these collectibles. So, let’s begin.

Wealth Collectibles Locations

Wealth Collectibles appear as golden coins on the world, and you’ll find a total of 8 of them in Lunden.

On collecting all the Wealth Collectibles, you’ll get one step closer to earning the All Terrorists for the Completionist All the Way! Trophy/Achievement.

Wealth # 1 – Gear (Briton Shield)

While inside the tunnels under the Temple of Mithras during the story mission, “Walls and Shadows”, you’ll find this chest to the left of the boarded wall.

Wealth # 2 – Ingot (Nickel)

You’ll find this wealth collectible inside the room with a panther in the Temple of Sulis Minerva.

Shoot an arrow at the hook to make the concrete block drop. Once it drops, it’ll leave a hole in the ground.

You’ll be able to obtain the desired Ingot from this hole.

Wealth # 3 – Ingot (Nickel)

You’ll be able to acquire this wealth collectible from an open chest in a small pit of vipers.

However, to be able to get this chest, you’ll need a key which you’ll be able to get from a specific guard in the area.

Wealth # 4 – Gear (Iron-Cloud)

In the same building as above where you’ll find the 3rd wealth collectible, you’ll find this collectible in a chest.

However, you’ll require a key to open up this chest which you can get from inside the hole behind the movable shelf.

Wealth # 5 – Ingot (Nickel)

You’ll find this collectible in a chest at the very end of the tunnel, ahead of the pool of green water.

To get the key for opening the chest, you’ll need to take down the Goliath enemy in the area.

Wealth # 6 – Gear (Hidden Ones Mask)

You’ll find this collectible in a chest inside the Londinium Bureau.

To get inside the Londinium Bureau, you’ll need to make your way underwater until you’ve reached the blocked wall.

Now, go around the other side of the wall to destroy the oil jars to open the wall. Once it’s opened, move past and collect the chest.

Wealth # 7 – Ingot (Nickel)

Head to the Londinium Bureau through the same pathway as in the case of Wealth # 6.

Here, you’ll see a suspended wooden platform underneath.

Swim towards it and collect the chest containing this collectible from under the rock beneath.

Wealth # 8 – Gear (Blacksmith’s Hammer)

You’ll find this collectible in a chest on the top of the tower.

To get to this tower, break through the wooden panel on the ceiling from underneath and grab the chest.

The key to this chest (Captain’s Key) can be obtained from the War Captain enemy in the area.

Mysteries Locations

Mysteries are basically, a kind of side quests that appear as blue icons on the world map.

There are 5 mysterious for you to solve and get even closer to obtaining the All Terrorists for the Completionist All the Way! Trophy/Achievement.

Mystery # 1 – Flyting (Augusta the Cheerful)

To solve this mystery, all you have to do is choose the following:

You’re the picture of elegance, beauty and grace.

O, your valour’s the subject of story and song.

It is truly a pleasure, my partner’s sublime.

Mystery # 2 – World Event (The Demon Odour at the Tithe)

To solve this mystery, you’ll need to either dismantle the jars or carry them and move the shelves to make the man leave.

Mystery # 3 – World Event (Falling Stars)

Find the three-member disbanded band and watch their performance to solve this mystery.

You’ll find Kitt outside St. Paul Cathedral. Offer her 50 Silver coins to make her come back.

Ysane can be found outside the city walls while Cynewulf will be locked in a cage at Crepelgate Fort.

You’ll need to unlock this cage and converse with him.

Now, head to the quest marker and interact with it to watch the band’s performance.

Mystery # 4 – World Event (War of the Collectors)

During the main quest, “A Rivalry for the Ages”, make your way to the collector’s house and persuade him to separate himself with the statue either for free or for 130 Silver Coins.

(Note: The former works only if you have Level 5 Charisma from Flyting)

Once it’s done, return to Octavian to complete the quest and solve the mystery.

Mystery # 5 – World Event (Last Flight of the Gyldan Sparrow)

To solve this mystery, you first need to head to the wreckage in the Thames and swim underwater to open the two chests.

One of these chests contains supplies while the other contains a message, telling you to visit the woman on the jetty.

The woman will tell you that the necklace she’s looking for is actually hidden inside a cow’s stomach and you’ll have to search for it.

Since there are no cow carcasses underwater, you’ll have to fish it off jetty.

Once you’ve found the fish you’re looking for, get the necklace and either keep it or return it to the woman.

Artifact Locations

There are 3 artifacts, in total, for you to get your hands on and they appear as white icons on the world map.

Collecting all 3 of the artifacts along with all the wealth and mystery collectibles will grant you the All Terrorists for the Completionist All the Way! Trophy/Achievement.

Artifact # 1 – Flying Paper (Tattoo Design)

You’ll find it on a wooden beam sticking out from Lundenwic Abbey.

Artifact # 2 – Flying Paper (Tattoo Design)

You’ll find it on a wooden ledge in the Amphitheatre.

Artifact # 3 – Flying Paper (Tattoo Design)

You’ll find it on a tree branch that serves as a vantage point for the bureau.