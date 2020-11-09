In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Loki Boss guide, we will walk you through the whole fight and will also tell you about Loki’s fighting style and how to best defeat the trickster. Let’s get started.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Loki Boss

This boss fight happens in the Price of Wisdom quest. The fight starts off with a cut-scene featuring Loki and Havi.

They exchange words and after the cut-scene, the fight starts immediately.

Loki is famous for his Trickery and magic and he will use every magic trick he knows to defeat you.

He can teleport from one place to another within seconds and will surely deceive you with this ability.

Loki also carries a sword and can do magic attacks from a distance as well.

He also has a magical shield to defend against Havi’s attacks. Your best bet against his attacks is to dodge them or block the ranged magic attacks with your shield.

With a total HP of 190 and constant teleporting, this fight can drag on a bit, so you have to be patient and take every opportunity you get to deal some damage.

When you see a red rune above Loki’s head flash, this is your chance to dodge and retaliate.

It’s a very decent dodge window, so you should have no trouble getting out of the way and then attacking him.

One trick that you should know before going into a fight with Loki is that he will, at some point during his teleporting, stop and casually walk and will immediately teleport right behind you.

You can counter this attack by sliding sideways or by moving away from him.

After reading all the instructions above, start the fight and try to use the above instructions as efficiently as possible.

There will come a time in the fight when you will have a Stun Attack option after depleting the gauge above his health bar.

Use the Stun Attack on Loki to deal a great deal of damage. Once his health bar is depleted, Loki will flee from the fight and you can continue your journey.