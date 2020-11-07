Treyarch Reveals Changes To Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Prestige system

It’s the object of most multiplayer gamers in any Call of Duty or Battlefield game, the ability to prestige. Getting your experience up to the maximum and then starting again has always been a fixture of shooter multiplayer, but now it seems that Black Ops Cold War Prestige will be changing.

An official blog post by developer Treyarch mentioned that the multiplayer leveling system would be adding many more levels, and along with that would also happen automatically. Another thing that ought to make some people happy is that your gear is no longer reset by prestiging.

Treyarch says that this decision was brought on by data that showed many players refusing to prestige in previous games due to not wanting to lose their hard-earned gear. Instead of resetting to level one, players will now start earning Season Levels after they get through all 55 normal multiplayer levels.

The Black Ops Cold War prestige system will start prestiging players at level 1 of the season levels, and will start earning new Prestige medals every 50 levels, alongside a bonus weapon blueprint. You’ll be able to earn up to 200 levels each season, and will be rewarded with the status of Prestige Master for that season.

For each of the prestiges you get, along with a blueprint you’ll also get Prestige Keys, which can in turn be used in the Prestige Shop to by Prestige Icons from other Call of Duty games. However, you’ll only be able to buy them if you reach Prestige Master status for that season.

Considering the ability to buy new Prestige icons (plus you no longer having the risk of losing all of your gear), it’s likely that the new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War prestige system should make a lot of players happy. The game releases on November 13 for the Xbox One, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC.