Watch Dogs Legion Clothing Stores and Best Clothes Guide

In Watch Dogs Legion, you’ll be earning ETO while liberating boroughs. This in-game currency can get you some pretty nifty things, including some fresh new outfits. In this guide, we will give you all the information about Watch Dogs Legion Clothing Stores and Best Clothes.

Watch Dogs Legion Clothing Stores and Best Clothes

ETO or money in Watch Dogs Legion is pretty much only used for clothes as there are just a few weapon skins to acquire and nothing else to spend the money on.

Below we have given all the details about clothing stores and how to customize your characters in Watch Dogs Legion.

How to Buy New Outfits

Open up the map and you will spot the stores marked by a green T-shirt icon. Head to these clothing stores and interact with them.

You will be presented with the entire available catalog of outfits. You can buy them if you have the right amount of ETO, but they can be very costly.

Since clothes shopping is an expensive habit, you should stick to mainly buying them if your character has the loyalty card perk. This will allow you to make use of great discounts at the stores.

How to Change Outfits

Enter the clothing store and open your wardrobe by pressing R1 or RB. You can see all the outfits you now own and change into what you want. This can also be done at the DedSec safehouse.

Best Clothes in Watch Dogs Legion

The game has many different categories of clothing available such as hats, eyeglasses, gloves, overcoats, undershirts, pants, shoes, etc.

You can purchase these from just about any clothing store in the city, but if you want to look like a properly styled hacker, then you shouldn’t settle for less than the best.

Fast Travel to Picadilly Circus, and you will find the majority of great clothing shops in the game over there.

If you’re looking for something fancy, then definitely check out the gentleman’s shop. You can get leather overcoats and other really classy clothing items.

Now you can liberate boroughs and look good while doing it.