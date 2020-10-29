In this guide, we will tell you about Watch Dogs Legion Recruitment Tips and tricks for recruiting new operatives in Watch Dogs: Legion and how to get access to some unique recruits as well.

In Watch Dogs: Legion, you are a member of a hacker resistance group named DedSec. To take down Zero Day, a terrorist organization, and fight with Albion, you’ll need to recruit some new members.

Watch Dogs Legion Recruitment Tips

There are 3 levels of recruitments in Watch Dogs Legion. When you investigate someone and see their details, there is a thumb indicator in the top right corner (or not).

If the color of the thumb is green, you can recruit them instantly. However, if the thumb is a red thumbs down, you’ll be required to complete 3 to 4 side missions before you can recruit that person.

The red thumb recruits usually have more perks than others, so it might be worth completing the missions to get them.

If you see someone without a green or red thumb indicator, you can say they are neutral. To recruit them, you have to do 1 or 2 side missions.

Recommendation for Recruitment

The recruits we recommend you to have first and one of the best ones, is a construction worker. The construction worker has some amazing perks like Cargo Drone.

You can call this Cargo Drone whenever you want and get on top of it to reach higher Tech Points, paste up locations, or complete some mission. These Drones will help you reach the place you want very quickly.

Another recommended recruit is a hacker. The hacker is needed when you go to liberate regions like Camden.

The doctor is also recommended because they shorten the healing time of anybody in the team who is injured.

Recruit different operatives with different skills so you can use them in different situations.

Remember that you can always dismiss a recruit from the team to add a better one whenever founded.

Uniformed Access

Recruits with uniformed access have the ability to access different restricted areas on the map. You can see which recruit has uniformed access when you go over their details in the operative menu.

You can also check out what uniformed access is required for a specific restricted area by hovering over one on the map.

Select recruits with different uniformed access to get into the restricted areas of the game.

Liberate Different Regions

Liberate different regions in the game by completing side missions. Once the region in liberating the locations of the Tech Points in that region will be revealed.

The Tech Points will help you in unlocking a host with additional perks. What’s more, is that liberating regions rewards you with skilled operatives to recruit.

Give your recruits a Spider Bot

You can use the Tech Points you have to upgrade the spider bot and then equip it to a recruit.

The Spider Bot can be used to reach Collectibles in places you can’t reach normally; that’s why having a Spider Bot on a recruit is a good gadget to have.