Temtem PS5 Port Announced As Game Branches Out From PC Early Access

The Pokemon-like MMORPG Temtem is coming to the Playstation 5 as a timed exclusive, after having spent eight months in Early Access on PC. The Temtem PS5 port will remain in Early Access on PS5 until it reaches Version 1.1 at some point in the future, and will eventually release to other consoles.

Temtem joins a growing genre of Pokemon-like monster battle games that have come out in recent years, as it revolves around catching various monsters and training them to be used in battles against other monsters and their trainers.

In Temtem, players collect various adorable monsters called “Tem”, which they keep and help train at their own customizable house. They can also battle friends and explore the game’s six different islands in the story mode, though currently only some are available.

The game is set to have over 100 different Tem when it’s completed, along with “Mythical” Tem and shiny ones that have unique color schemes. Due to its status as an MMO the game can also be played entirely in co-op, a feature that’s been missing from Pokemon.

If you’d like the Temtem PS5 port for yourself, now might be a good time to pre-order it. The game’s price is set to go up with every update until it’s finally at normal retail levels of a $60 release. Pre-ordering not only gets you eventually access to the full release, but also special pre-order cosmetics.

If you go the whole hog and pay $20 more for the Special Edition, you’ll get a special camouflage outfit. Either way if you’re planning on buying Temtem and want a Playstation 5 over everything else, now’s the time to buy into it.

If you’re not buying the Temtem PS5 port at some point during its Early Access period or afterwards, you’ll just have to wait for the Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch versions to come later. Otherwise, if you’ve already bought the game on PC, you have nothing to worry about. The game will reach PS5 on December 8 of this year, not too long after the console comes out.