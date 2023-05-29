All the information you need about Temtem Piraniant Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats is in this guide.
Piraniant is basically a large piranha-looking, fish-like Temtem which teeth sticking out of its mouth. It has about 4 fins and a grey underside.
Piraniant has the following base stats when you catch it, that change over time as it levels up and trains more
- HP: 80
- STA: 50
- SPD: 55
- ATK: 77
- DEF: 85
- SPATK: 65
- SPDEF: 37
Piraniant Evolution
Piraniant evolves from a Pewki after it has leveled up 13 times. This Temtem is the final form for a 2-stage evolutionary line.
Techniques
Here is a list of technique(s) that Piraniant will learn as it levels up:
|Lvl
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|1
|Head Charge
|Neutral
|Physical
|80
|10
|1
|1
|3
|Bubbles
|Water
|Special
|27
|5
|0
|2
|5
|Finbeat
|Neutral
|Physical
|32
|4
|0
|3
|9
|Water Blade
|Water
|Special
|52
|10
|0
|1
|11
|Jaw Strike
|Neutral
|Physical
|60
|9
|0
|2
|16
|Cheer Up
|Neutral
|Status
|–
|7
|0
|4
|26
|Humiliating Slap
|Neutral
|Physical
|90
|20
|0
|2
|35
|Aquatic Whirlwind
|Water
|Special
|130
|29
|1
|3
|46
|Rend
|Neutral
|Special
|50
|22
|2
|2
Here is a list of technique(s) that Piraniant will learn through Technique Courses:
|TC#
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|1
|Tsunami
|Water (+ Wind)
|Special
|70
|25
|1
|2
|7
|Noxious Bomb
|Toxic
|Physical
|100
|20
|0
|2
Here is a list of technique(s) that Piraniant will learn through Breeding:
|Name
|Type
|Class
|Damage
|Stamina
|Hold
|Priority
|High-pressure Water
|Water (+ Fire)
|Special
|50
|15
|1
|2
|Flood
|Water (+ Earth)
|Status
|–
|22
|1
|2
Traits
Piraniant has two traits in the game; patient and energy reserve.
Patient
This trait allows Piraniant to restore 10% of maximum STA whenever its using
Energy Reserve
This trait will allow Piraniant to get Vigorized for two turns if its health is below 25% by the end of the turn.
Location
You will find Piraniant at the Sillaro River and Aguamarina Caves on the Deniz Island at a common frequency.
If you are interested in catching a Pewki and then evolve it into Piraniant, you can find Pewki in the same areas mentioned above as well as Flywalk and Hangroad on Omninesia Island.