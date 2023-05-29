All the information you need about Temtem Piraniant Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats is in this guide.

Piraniant is basically a large piranha-looking, fish-like Temtem which teeth sticking out of its mouth. It has about 4 fins and a grey underside.

Temtem Piraniant Locations, How to Catch, Evolve and Stats

Piraniant has the following base stats when you catch it, that change over time as it levels up and trains more

HP: 80

STA: 50

SPD: 55

ATK: 77

DEF: 85

SPATK: 65

SPDEF: 37

Piraniant Evolution

Piraniant evolves from a Pewki after it has leveled up 13 times. This Temtem is the final form for a 2-stage evolutionary line.

Techniques

Here is a list of technique(s) that Piraniant will learn as it levels up:

Lvl Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 1 Head Charge Neutral Physical 80 10 1 1 3 Bubbles Water Special 27 5 0 2 5 Finbeat Neutral Physical 32 4 0 3 9 Water Blade Water Special 52 10 0 1 11 Jaw Strike Neutral Physical 60 9 0 2 16 Cheer Up Neutral Status – 7 0 4 26 Humiliating Slap Neutral Physical 90 20 0 2 35 Aquatic Whirlwind Water Special 130 29 1 3 46 Rend Neutral Special 50 22 2 2

Here is a list of technique(s) that Piraniant will learn through Technique Courses:

TC# Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority 1 Tsunami Water (+ Wind) Special 70 25 1 2 7 Noxious Bomb Toxic Physical 100 20 0 2

Here is a list of technique(s) that Piraniant will learn through Breeding:

Name Type Class Damage Stamina Hold Priority High-pressure Water Water (+ Fire) Special 50 15 1 2 Flood Water (+ Earth) Status – 22 1 2

Traits

Piraniant has two traits in the game; patient and energy reserve.

Patient

This trait allows Piraniant to restore 10% of maximum STA whenever its using

Energy Reserve

This trait will allow Piraniant to get Vigorized for two turns if its health is below 25% by the end of the turn.

Location

You will find Piraniant at the Sillaro River and Aguamarina Caves on the Deniz Island at a common frequency.

If you are interested in catching a Pewki and then evolve it into Piraniant, you can find Pewki in the same areas mentioned above as well as Flywalk and Hangroad on Omninesia Island.