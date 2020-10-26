How to Catch Glastrier in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

In this Pokemon Sword and Shield Glastrier guide, we will list all the Glastrier Locations, How to Catch them, and their strengths and weaknesses in Crown Tundra DLC.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Glastrier

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra DLC has brought to the adventurers numerous new additions of Pokemons as well as some new evolutions to the others.

One of the new Pokemons added from the previous generations is Glastrier.

Before the Crown Tundra DLC of Sword and Shield, Glastrier was only obtainable by transferring it through Pokemon Home from previous-gen games.

Location

Glastrier can be found in the Crown Shrine region of Crown Tundra.

But it won’t be a straightforward find, and to capture Glastrier, you will have to complete the Calyrex Storyline in which you will build the Reins of Unity.

How to Catch Glastrier

In order to catch Glastrier, you will need to build the Reins of Unity in the Calyrex Story Line. To build the Reins of Unity, follow these steps:

First, get the Carrot Seeds for Dynite Ore in Freezington.

Progress further into the story until you are given a choice to plant the seeds in Old Cemetery (Spectrier) or Icy Area (Glastrier). Choose the Icy Area here.

Now, when battling either horse Pokemon it will run, and you will be requested to return to the Old Shrine.

Once Calyrex re-tames the horse Pokemon you will have a chance to capture this Legendary Pokemon.

Base Stats

Glastrier has the following base stats in Sword and Shield

HP: 100

Attack: 145

Defence: 130

Special Attack: 65

Special Defence: 110

Speed: 30

Abilities

This Pokemon has the following ability in Pokemon Sword and Shield:

Chilling Neigh: When the Pokemon knocks out a target, it utters a chilling neigh, which boosts its Attack stat.

How to Evolve Glastrier

Being a legendary, Glastrier has no evolutions in Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As Glastrier is an Ice type Pokemon, it is strong against Ice type Pokemon.

It is weak against Rock, Steel, Fire, and Fighting type Pokemon.

Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Glastrier is weak.

Tyranitar a Rrock and Dark type Pokemon.

Arcanine a Fire type Pokemon.

Rhyperior a Ground and Rock type Pokemon.

Charizard a Fire and Flying type Pokemon.

Flareon a Fire type Pokemon.

Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Glastrier is strong.