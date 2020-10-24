How to Catch Regieleki in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

Regieleki is an Electric Type Pokémon. In this Pokémon Sword and Shield guide, we will list all known Regieleki Locations, How to Catch them, and their strengths and weaknesses as well.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Regieleki

Two new additions to the Regi Family have been introduced in Pokemon Sword and shield’s Crown Tundra DLC.

One of them is Regieleki, an electric type electron Pokemon whose body is made entirely out of electricity. Reunite this Regi with its legendary brothers by learning how to catch it below.

How to Catch Regieleki

Regieleki cannot be found in the wild, so you will need to acquire it by other means. Transfer it from Pokémon HOME or see if others players with the Crown Tundra DLC can trade one with you.

If you own The Crown Tundra DLC, then you can capture Regieleki at the Split-Decision Ruins at the Three-point Pass.

Note that you’ll need to have captured the original three Regis (Regice, Registeel, Regirock) and then have to decide whether to get Regieleki or Regidrago (Depending on the pattern you draw)

For the Regieleki pattern, light up all the dots on the floor except for the top middle, bottom middle and the one below the bottom middle dot.

Base Stats

Regieleki has the following stats in Pokémon: Sword and Shield:

HP: 80

Attack: 100

Defense: 50

Special Attack: 100

Special Defense: 50

Speed: 200

Abilities

Regieleki has the following abilities in Crown Tundra:

Transistor: Powers up Electric-type moves.

How to Evolve Regieleki

This Pokémon currently has no evolutions in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Since Regieleki is an Electric Type Pokémon it is strong against Flying, Water, Fairy, Fire and other Electric type Pokémon. This includes Pokémon like Charizard, Pikachu and Togekiss.

It is weaker against Ground, Ice and Steel Pokémon such as Onix, Mamoswine and Steelix.