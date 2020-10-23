How to Buy Beast Balls in Pokemon Sword and Shield

In this guide we will explain How to Buy Beast Balls Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC and talk about all the necessary items you will need to buy Beast Balls in the new expansion.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Beast Balls

Acquiring Beast Balls is relatively easier in Crown Tundra than in other regions of Pokemon Sword and Shield. All you need is a certain amount of a collectible called Dynite Ore.

You need 150 Dynite Ore to buy a Beast Ball. That is a considerable amount of Dynite Ore, but Beast Balls are very rare, so it is a fair price to pay.

Dynite Ore is also needed to capture any Pokemon that you encounter in the Dynamax Adventures so it is a very important collectible.

Once you have the required amount of Dynite Ore, you can buy Beast Balls without any further complications.

We will be talking more in detail about the usage and how to acquire Dynite Ore.

Dynite Ore

Dynite Ore is a new collectible that can be used for a multitude of things in Pokemon Sword and Shield’s The Crown Tundra.

It works similarly to the Armorite Ore you received while visiting the Isle of Armor.

Dynite Ore can be used to buy Beast Balls and can also be used to capture Pokemon that you encounter during the Dynamax Adventures.

Dynamax Adventures pair you and three other trainers together to go and hunt a legendary Pokémon in the Dynamax Den.

Each Dynamax Adventure lets you keep one legendary Pokemon using the Dynite Ore.

Dynite Ore can also be turned in and converted into other useful items.

To convert Dynite Ore into other items you need to visit the Collector who is on the right side of the scientist, at the entrance of the Dynamax Max Cave.

Dynite Ore can be farmed by completing Dynamax Adventures and can be converted into Dynamax mints, candies, Exp. Candies, bottle caps, wishing pieces, and more.