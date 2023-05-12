How to Catch Galarian Articuno in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Locations and Stats

In this guide, we will list all the Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Articuno locations, How to Catch them, and their strengths and weaknesses as well so you can capture this new Crown Tundra DLC addition.

Three new legendary birds have been added to Pokemon Sword and Shield with the release of Crown Tundra DLC. One of them is Galarian Articuno while the other two happen to be Galarian Moltres and Galarian Zapdos.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Articuno

The Galarian Articuno doesn’t spawn in normal locations in the wild in Crown Tundra DLC. Rather, you will have to head to Snowslide Slope area on the map and look out for it in the area.

Once you spot it, it will spawn 2 ghosts of itself to confuse you. If you correctly identify and hit the Articuno, then you will be able to fight and capture it.

How to catch Galarian Articuno

Once you are finally able to chase down the Galarian Articuno in Snowslide Slope, fight him to weaken him and then use high tier pokeballs to have the best chance of catching it.

Base Stats

Galarian Articuno has the following stats in Pokemon: Sword and Shield

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

HP: 90

Attack: 85

Defense: 85

Special Attack: 125

Special Defense: 100

Speed: 95

Galarian Articuno Abilities

Galarian Articuno has the following abilities in Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC.

Competitive: Raises Special Attack stat by two stages whenever a stat is lowered.

How to Evolve

Galarian Articuno being a legendary has no evolutions in Sword and Shield.

Strengths and Weaknesses

As Galarian Articuno is a Flying and Psychic type Pokemon, it is strong against Grass, Ground, Fighting and Psychic type Pokemons. It is weak against Ghost, Dark, Rock and Electric type Pokemons.

Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Galarian Articuno is weak

Rhyperior a Ground and Rock type Pokemon.

Lapras a Water and Ice type Pokemon.

Vanilluxe a Ice type Pokemon.

Tyranitar a Rock and Dark Type Pokemon.

Hydreigon a Dark and Dragon Type Pokemon.

Below we have listed some Pokemon against which Galarian Articuno is strong